Truckies' wages are rising but training is a problem. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

New Zealand truck drivers are ageing but, as trucks get bigger and bigger, the ability of transport companies to train new drivers is waning.

Napier Port, which handles more than half of Hawke's Bay's GDP, is gorwing increasingly concerned with the labour shortage as logging exports double.

"One of the great challenges we have in our industry is the number of truck drivers that are going to be needed in the forestry sector," said the Port's Commmercial Manager, Andrew Locke. "Are there enough people and do the have the right skill-set?"

Hawke's Bay-based Emmerson Transport is one of the largest independent operators in the transport industry. It has 94 drivers but just two trucks in its fleet suitable for its training programme.

It takes several years to graduate to a level five license, which comes with a high level of responsibility and better pay, but comes with high demands to safeguard people, payload, and plant.