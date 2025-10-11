“I’m very nervous. I cannot express how much I do not want to win or have any positive progress.”
After reading the number of votes out, he yells, “too many votes”, before checking on the council’s website where he ranked among other candidates.
“Thank god my name is not in the top six. Oh thank god I am so low down the list. This is crazy. Oh God. I am so relieved. I am second to the bottom... I’m second to last. I have not been happier to be a loser in my entire life. Thank you so much, all of you who didn’t vote for me. I’m so happy.”
He closed with a final plea: “So don’t vote for me. This isn’t reverse psychology. I’m serious. Don’t vote for me. I don’t want this job.”
Yet on social media, Ross did reveal a hint of political seriousness, noting there were five candidate meetings – four he wasn’t invited to and one where he says he was ghosted.
“It seems a bit suspicious. Are they purposefully excluding the only Māori candidate out of 20? Probably not. They are probably just excluding the one guy who consistently says he doesn’t want to do the job.”