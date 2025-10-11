“If I won, I’d be spending less time with my adorable 5-year-old daughter. If you vote for me, you’ll break her heart.”

And it seems the public have listened. Out of 20 candidates, Ross finished 19th with 538 votes.

The six people who have been elected to the Waitākere Ranges local board on provisional vote results as of 3pm are:

Mark Allen - 3931

Allan Geddes - 3775

Gregory Boone Presland - 3713

Linda Diane Potauaine - 3583

Michelle Hutton - 3,554

Roman Thomas - 3,543

Ross posted a video of himself reading an email from the council revealing his results.

“I’m very nervous. I cannot express how much I do not want to win or have any positive progress.”

After reading the number of votes out, he yells, “too many votes”, before checking on the council’s website where he ranked among other candidates.

“Thank god my name is not in the top six. Oh thank god I am so low down the list. This is crazy. Oh God. I am so relieved. I am second to the bottom... I’m second to last. I have not been happier to be a loser in my entire life. Thank you so much, all of you who didn’t vote for me. I’m so happy.”

In his candidate statement, Ross admitted he was not qualified for the role: “Apparently, it involves reading lots of official documents. The only things I read are young adult novels set in post-apocalyptic futures.”

He closed with a final plea: “So don’t vote for me. This isn’t reverse psychology. I’m serious. Don’t vote for me. I don’t want this job.”

Yet on social media, Ross did reveal a hint of political seriousness, noting there were five candidate meetings – four he wasn’t invited to and one where he says he was ghosted.

“It seems a bit suspicious. Are they purposefully excluding the only Māori candidate out of 20? Probably not. They are probably just excluding the one guy who consistently says he doesn’t want to do the job.”

Fellow Waitākere Ranges local board candidate Bianca O’Keefe, 18, was one of the youngest candidates running for local election. Photo / Michael O'Keefe.

In a somewhat unusual local race, fellow Waitākere Ranges local board candidate Bianca O’Keefe has also failed to register with voters.

At 18 years old, O’Keefe received media attention for being one of the youngest candidates running for local election in New Zealand.

The health science student spoke to the Herald about her campaign in between studying for her upcoming exams and working 20 hours a week.

“I do believe that if you want to do something, you’re going to make the time for it and you’re going to make it happen,” she said.

But O’Keefe finished 14th among the candidates with 2041 votes.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.