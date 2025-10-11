Speaking to NZME at his home this afternoon, Mauger said he had expected to win but was pleased with the margin.

“I’m very, very happy; I’m very grateful to the people of Christchurch,” he said.

Mauger said Christchurch is “on an upwards trajectory” and “everyone’s on board with it”.

“I don’t want to lose momentum. Christchurch has been in the doldrums for 15 years and has been shooting out of [them] like a rocket,” he said.

“We are lucky that the whole of Canterbury is doing pretty well,” Mauger added.

Sara Templeton thanked her supporters after conceding defeat in the Christchurch mayoralty race. Photo / Supplied

Fellow candidate Templeton thanked her supporters after conceding defeat in the election.

“While today’s result wasn’t what we hoped for, I’m deeply proud of the positive, future-focused campaign we ran and so grateful to everyone who believed in a better future for our city,” Templeton said.

She added it was a “tough ask” to beat the incumbent mayor, but it was important for residents to have a “real choice”.

“We focused on the issues that matter: fixing infrastructure, building strong communities, and creating a fairer, greener, more connected and resilient city ready to face the challenges ahead.”

As mayor, Mauger told NZME he was determined to work with all councillors for the greater good of the city.

“Whatever councillors are put in front of you, we all work together for the common good. No councillor goes to work to do a bad job.”

He described his main focus as working to keep debt down.

“Twenty-five cents of every rate dollar we get goes to debt servicing. If we can get some of our debt down, it means we can spend it on libraries, footpaths, swimming pools, whatever. I just want to keep debt down,” he said.

Christchurch elected two new councillors and 14 returning councillors, though Mauger is yet to select a Deputy Mayor.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.