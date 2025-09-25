Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Local body elections: Lisa Bond reflects on nine years as Kaikōura councillor before stepping down

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Lisa Bond said when she was first elected, "they asked me for my bank account number and I asked 'why?'". She didn't realise councillors got paid. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting

Lisa Bond said when she was first elected, "they asked me for my bank account number and I asked 'why?'". She didn't realise councillors got paid. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

Lisa Bond admits she knew little about how councils worked when she was first elected.

The Kaikōura councillor is stepping down next month after nine years around the council table and is confident she has helped to change perceptions.

“When I was first elected,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save