Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lobby group targeting supermarket giants can play important role: Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
There are several ways in which a newly formed lobby group, leveraging the media and political ties, can help to bring more competition to the grocery market. Photo / Stock

There are several ways in which a newly formed lobby group, leveraging the media and political ties, can help to bring more competition to the grocery market. Photo / Stock

EDITORIAL

The emergence of a new antagonist to the supermarket giants has reverberated across the food retail industry. Last week, the Herald revealed a new consumer action group – yet to be named

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand