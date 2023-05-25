Mike Wahrlich, known as Mike the Juggler, was farewelled at a public funeral held today. Photo / Vita Molyneux

Wellingtonians have turned out in force to pay their respects and farewell Mike Wharlich, or Mike the Juggler - an iconic Wellington character killed in the Loafers Lodge fire last week.

Around 80 people gathered for the 67-year-old’s service at 11am, with every pew in the hall occupied. Notable faces in the crowd included Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau and Councillor Nureddin Abdurahman.

The casket at the front of the room was adorned with tennis balls and flowers.

Wahrlich was known to many as “Mike the Juggler”, as he was often found juggling on the street with a big smile on his face. Throughout the years, he was stationed on Cuba St, Manners Mall and most recently down the south end of Lambton Quay.

Today’s service started with Bob Marley’s One Love, before celebrant Brian Ross welcomed the gathered crowd, saying, in some ways, “Mike’s death touches us all”.

“He has perhaps brightened our city. He always remained, truly, a bit of a character. He always wanted those around him to be happy.

“Mike the Juggler - he became part of our city. He’s always lifted the spirits of everyone who has caught his eye.”

Mike Wahrlich, known as Mike the Juggler, in his usual spot on Lambton Quay. Photo / Māra Te Ata Young

Mike’s sister Margaret also spoke, describing her brother as a “cool dude and a cute man”.

“I welcome everyone and I would like to do it with a big smile because that is the way my brother would greet everyone as well.

“Michael was a caring person. I know he would be in agreement with me when I say our hearts go out to all the victims.”

She reminisced about how he started juggling as a child with lemons and oranges, and shed light on him being an uncle, a great uncle and recently a great great uncle.

“Michael would be proud and honoured to see you all here.

“Rest well my brother. Knowing you are not here anymore is going to hurt so much.”

Flowers have been laid outside Mike Wahrlich's usual spot on Lambton Quay. Photo / Kieran Wolfe

Other friends and former co-workers shared their stories of Wahrlich, and sang songs and waiata to farewell him.

He was described as “a great entertainer”, “an interesting character” and a dearly loved member of the community.

A friend of his, who shared her name as Sarah, said Wahrlich loved everyone, from the businessmen to the homeless community.

“He loved everyone from all walks. He was a great entertainer. I don’t think there will be another juggler like him. The more tennis balls the better he always said, and he would shout ‘Throw me one Sarah, throw me one! See if I catch it!

“My dear friend, you will be sorely missed.”

Wahrlich’s casket was carried out of the funeral home to the waiting hearse, so that friends and family could say their final goodbyes before he was taken for a private cremation.

Mourners gathered around the casket embracing one another and saying goodbye to the man who had impacted so many lives.

Mike Wahrlich's casket in the hearse. Photo / Vita Molyneux

The funeral home asked that any messages to the family be left in Wahrlich’s online tribute book.

One person who has left a tribute said it would be hard not seeing Wahrlich at one of his usual spots outside Westpac Bank.

“I remember Mike in Wellington juggling as I used to walk by and always with a smile on his face and I used to say good morning and how is your day going.

“Going to miss you bud. RIP - fly high and always look down on your family and friends of Wellington City.”



