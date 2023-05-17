Loafers Lodge fire: Specialist investigators to begin examination today

Control of the scene was handed over to police yesterday. Photo / George Heard

A specialist team is expected to enter the scene of a deadly blaze in a Wellington hostel this morning as work to identify at least six bodies continues.

The investigation into the suspected arson is entering its third day, with the number of deaths still unconfirmed.

While police know of at least six dead following the fatal blaze at Loafers Lodge on Tuesday morning, they cannot confirm final numbers as multiple people are still unaccounted for. They also cannot confirm the identities of the deceased yet.

Police had been working through an extensive list to track down everyone who might have been staying at the Newtown hostel on the night of the fire. So far, 92 people are now accounted for, and less than 20 are unaccounted for.

There will be a further update from Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) chief executive Kerry Gregory this morning focusing on the organisation’s trucks and appliances in relation to the fire.

That update will be held at 10am.

FENZ officially handed control of the scene over to police yesterday so a painstaking examination could begin into the tragedy.

A major homicide inquiry is under way, with Acting District Commander Dion Bennett yesterday saying the fire was being treated as arson.

The scene of the Loafers Lodge hostel fire in Newtown, Wellington on day three of the investigation. Photo / George Heard

Police had a “large number” of officers working on the investigation, he said, “with the aim of providing a swift and timely outcome and the answers that we all need”.

Bennett confirmed police had a “list of people” being treated as persons of interest to the investigation who police wanted to speak to. He declined to say how many were on that list, and whether any were residents. No arrests had been made.

He declined to say why the fire was being treated as an arson, or whether accelerant was part of the cause of the fire.

Asked if it was likely more bodies would be found he said his “gut feeling” was the numbers might climb.

“However, without that confirmation from the examination, it would be irresponsible of me to say that.”

UPDATE: 6:20AM THU 18 MAY

Adelaide Rd remains closed this morning while emergency services carry out their investigations.

Expect DELAYS heading to and from the city this morning, allow extra time for your travel as this local road closure could affect morning peak traffic. ^JP https://t.co/rvqc9Tj0wE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) May 17, 2023

He said a “small reconnaissance team” entered the building on Wednesday after the scene was handed to police, and they were conducting an initial examination of the building.

Today’s examination is expected to be carried out by specialist staff.

One of Wellington’s main commuter routes also remained closed this morning, with Adelaide Rd shut off to traffic between the Basin Reserve and John St.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays.