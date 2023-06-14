A remembrance service will be held in Wellington tonight for those affected by the Loafers Lodge fire - a tragedy the City Mission says has changed the capital forever.

The service will be held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul at 5.30pm. The public is welcome to attend or the event can be watched via a live stream.

Five people were killed in the blaze that ripped through the Loafers Lodge hostel in the early hours of May 16.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said it was a day that changed the city forever, or at least he hoped it did.

“Because here’s an opportunity for us to take something positive out of what is an incredibly difficult and tragic set of circumstances and by that I mean we are all culpable for the fire not individually, but collectively.

“We knew people were living in what must be considered unsatisfactory conditions and here’s a chance for us as a city, as a community, to say we’re not going to accept that and going forward we expect something better.”

Edridge has previously described Loafers Lodge as somewhere you wouldn’t stay unless you had very few options.

Kāinga Ora Greater Wellington regional director Vicki McLaren said 24 people had now been placed in permanent accommodation. Long-term housing was still being worked on for a further 32 people.

“We are committed to helping our community through this difficult time. We have been conducting welfare checks on our customers nearby to ensure that they are okay and have the support they need.”

Former Loafers Lodge resident Faamatala Sili is one of those with a new permanent Kāinga Ora apartment in the central city.

“This, compared to Loafers Lodge, is like finally getting my own small home that I’ve always been dreaming about,” he said.

Faamatala Sili has now been housed in a central city Kāinga Ora apartment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The apartment came with a fridge, oven and washing machine. Wellington City Mission and other agencies have found a bed and two-seater couch for Sili, and more furniture is on the way.

It’s bittersweet though.

“I had to actually go through a really bad thing for them to finally realise that I need a place,” Sili said.

Sili made a desperate leap from his third-floor window onto a roof below to escape the blaze that night.

The Loafers Lodge mayoral relief fund has raised $372,000 and has been used to pay for things like flights for whānau, furniture, funeral costs, and accommodation.

More than half of the money donated has now been disbursed and an advisory committee is being established to direct the spending of the remaining funds.

Everyone who lived in the hostel has now been accounted for. There were 99 people known to be residents at the time of the blaze.

The five people who died in the fire were Kenneth Barnard, 67, Liam James Hockings, 50, Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64, former lawyer Melvin Joseph Parun, 68, and Michael Wahrlich, 67, known by many as Mike the Juggler.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson and five counts of murder. He has appeared in the Wellington District Court where he was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.