Rotorua resident and treasurer of the Rotorua Multiple Sclerosis Society Phil Yeoman talks his life with Multiple Sclerosis.

Phil Yeoman still remembers that holiday in Mount Maunganui 28 years ago.

For 10 days, all the Rotorua man could do was stumble to the toilet and to the pool, where he would lie in the cold water all day trying to feel “a little more human”.

Then aged 30, he thought he had the flu. But numbness in his hands and feet, inability to hold a fork and “overwhelming tiredness” suggested something more serious.

On his 31st birthday, Yeoman was told he had multiple sclerosis (MS) — and there was no cure.

“All that goes through your head is, ‘I’m going to end up in a wheelchair and not be able to do anything’ … that was my biggest fear.”

Now aged 59, Yeoman is sharing his story ahead of MS Awareness Week, which runs from September 11 to 17.

Rotorua's Phil Yeoman was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 31 in 1995. Photo / Andrew Warner

MS is a chronic, progressive neurological condition in which irreparable damage to the central nervous system interrupts signals from the brain to other parts of the body. It impacts cognition, vision, speech, swallowing, fatigue, movement, nerve sensations, the bladder and the bowel.

More than 4000 people have MS in New Zealand and about 134 cases will be diagnosed each year, according to MS New Zealand.

Women are three times more likely to be diagnosed than men, and symptoms usually emerge between a person’s 20s and 50s. The average diagnosis age in New Zealand is 38.

Yeoman said his MS diagnosis was “a real shock” and “really frightening”.

He and his wife, Barb, moved to Rotorua in 1990 after living in London and travelling for two years. He bought into a spring manufacturing business in Rotorua and the pair had started a family, he said.

Yeoman, now a father of four, said his neurologist told him to “just get on with life” as best he could.

Phil Yeoman uses a hand-cycle to go bike riding with his wife, Barb. Photo / Andrew Warner

He explained he initially had “relapsing-remitting MS” — where symptoms would reappear out of nowhere every three or four months then fade again.

Yeoman said during relapses, he would have numbness in his hands, feet and legs, he could not walk properly, his eyesight would play up, and he would have “extreme tiredness” that meant he had to take time off work.

“I can remember how frightening and busy it was for Barb with the whole family to look after, virtually on her own at these times.”

About 19 years ago, he had a relapse that “didn’t go away”.

Yeoman said it affected his legs and bladder. He got by on crutches for a year but “didn’t do much other than work and come home”.

Yeoman said it took “a lot” to swallow his pride and use a wheelchair.

“Once I did, life became better for all of us.”

He said his car was converted to “hands control”, so he no longer drove with his feet and legs.

Yeoman said having MS contributed to the “big decision” to sell his business at age 42.

“It was unusual to get money out of your business at an early stage in life, but it did enable us to build a purpose-built house for a wheelchair and [which was] big enough for all the children.”

Phil Yeoman has made his workplace "wheelchair-friendly". Photo / Andrew Warner

The new owners of the business kept him on as the manager and he made his workplace “wheelchair-friendly”.

Twelve years ago, a neurologist reviewed Yeoman’s relapses and changed his medication.

“Since that time … I have not had a relapse. That is my miracle.”

Yeoman said the damage to his legs was irreversible.

“It will never get any better, but it has proven I am not getting any worse.”

As the treasurer of the Rotorua and Districts MS Society, he encouraged people to donate or volunteer.

His advice to newly diagnosed people was to stay in touch with friends outside of the MS community, because “this helps you to achieve things”.

“It can be frightening and hard to be positive at times. Don’t be too hard on yourself … Life is different than imagined, but it can still be rewarding.”

Society secretary Donald Bowie said it raised funds to employ a field worker who supported about 100 people with MS and other rare conditions in Rotorua, Taupō and Tūrangi.

The field worker ensured members were on the right medication, helped them access medical services and set up social opportunities to help members get out and about, he said.

He said the society was one of 18 regional groups supporting people with MS in New Zealand.

In a media brief, MS New Zealand said it was aiming to increase public awareness and empathy of MS this MS Awareness Week and to improve the understanding of how MS impacted New Zealanders and their whānau.

The non-profit organisation is encouraging donations to MS organisations providing community support for those impacted by MS to continue their work.

While there is currently no known cause or cure for MS, due to advocacy for access to treatments, research, information and support services, people with MS can live long and fulfilling lives.

Donations can be made on the MS New Zealand website.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.