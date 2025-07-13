Advertisement
Living with motor neurone disease: The Kiwis making the most of every day

By Michael Botur
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Brent Thompson with his support team while flying his custom-built model plane. From left: Wife Jess, daughter Isabel and son Cameron at Windsport Park in Ferrymead, Photo / George Heard

It’s a diagnosis that no one wants to hear, one from which there is no escape. Michael Botur meets Kiwis living with incurable motor neurone disease who are making every day count.

Brent Thompson can’t walk, talk or lift a finger but he can fly a model plane.

