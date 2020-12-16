Living the high life

Shuffling along a wire suspended 25 metres above the ground may not be everyone's cup of tea, but for orangutans it's a perfectly normal state of affairs.

The high canopy habitat for orangutans and siamangs opened at Auckland Zoo yesterday and the orange-haired primates taking to the high-life immediately.

The orangutans can now move around 25 metres above the ground. Photo / Michael Craig

"As we predicted, our very brave and confident female Melur was the first to go up, followed by Charlie and Wanita," said Amy Robbins, Auckland Zoo primate team leader. "It was incredible to see the natural instincts of all three so quickly kick in."

The aerial pathways mimic the real world of a forest environment, the natural habitat for these great apes, and will not only enhance their physical health but also their mental wellbeing.

The new enclosure will be beneficial to their physical and mental health. Photo / Michael Craig

"We've taken the best of all that we've seen internationally, and I believe what we have is the best habitat in a zoo for orangutans and siamangs anywhere in the world," says Robbins.

The new habitat is part of a $60 million Southeast Asia Jungle Track development at the zoo that will incorporate a "lowlands" area for sumatran tigers and asian small-clawed otters, and an Indonesian swamp forest habitat for reptiles and fish, within a large climate-controlled tropical dome. Both these areas are scheduled for opening at the end of next year.

The high canopy habitat mimics the natural environment for orangutans. Photo / Michael Craig

Until then, visitors can watch the orangutans behaving as they might in the wild, enjoying their new high society.