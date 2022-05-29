The introduction of cameras on fishing boats is the start of a new era in fisheries management and sustainability, WWF NZ chief executive Livia Esterhazy says. File photo / NZME

OPINION:

New Zealanders have always been innovators.

From Māori waka designs that made them the best sailing vessels of their age, to Sir Ernest Rutherford's groundbreaking nuclear physics discoveries in 1899, to Rocket Lab representing one of the leading aerospace firms on the planet today, New Zealand consistently punches above its weight in the technology space, and, as a result, often serves as a beacon for the rest of the world.

Technology has constantly brought about massive changes in the way we work, play, eat, and even interact as a society. Now, one of our oldest industries, fishing, is about to fundamentally change with the rollout of new technology: cameras on boats.

This week, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) announced which vendor will be used to implement camera monitoring. This initiative will help secure sustainability of our fisheries through a combination of state-of-the-art cameras, software, and, in a world-leading first, unprecedented applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

However, technology is only part of the equation to solving a problem. This technology is relatively new, represents a significant operational change in our fisheries, and proposes to introduce a new era in fisheries management and sustainability. This, of course, depends on a robust public consultation process with clear communication that allows stakeholders to voice concerns.

MPI has engaged in a concerted stakeholder outreach effort through a process that started five years ago and the fishing industry has largely been supportive of cameras throughout that sustained engagement. As participants in this process, we can say with confidence New Zealand has made an exemplary effort at a methodical, inclusive, and supportive approach to planning and executing the rollout of the programme. No process is perfect, but, by and large, MPI has made every effort to ensure all voices have been heard.

This process was robust. Communication was clear. Stakeholders affected by these changes were an integral part of the proceedings. Now, it's time to integrate this technology into the sector in a way that builds confidence and trust in the approach.

We believe cameras will undoubtedly be beneficial to marine conservation efforts, but it's also likely to create substantial benefits for the fishing industry. First, it levels the playing field by ensuring all fishers are subject to the same rules and regulatory requirements. Second, it offers greater certainty around the numbers and species being caught, which allows for better fisheries management, including larger harvests where warranted. Lastly, it gives power to the industry to "sell" best practice. When combined with greater traceability, fishers can definitively show consumers their products were caught sustainably and ethically.

WWF New Zealand chief executive Livia Esterhazy. Photo / Michael Craig

Cameras are not just better for the environment, but the industry as a whole. It affords the fishing fleet the social licence to help prove its reputation of accountability, responsibility and sustainability. It's the next, vital step towards a fully transparent seafood supply chain. From bait to plate, "storied seafood" will offer consumers a view into how, where, and by whom their seafood is produced.

WWF is pleased to be on this journey to build a seafood industry for which every Kiwi, from the industry to the consumer, can be proud.

• Livia Esterhazy is CEO of WWF New Zealand.