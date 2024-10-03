The highest possible weather warning has been issued for Dunedin : Rain could cause ‘threat to life’ - MetService .

Civil Defence is telling people in Otago and Southland to keep an eye on forecasts and be prepared for the heavy rain by clearing drains and self-evacuating if necessary.

Bay of Plenty and Gisborne also subject to alerts. Flash flooding and slips are possible.

MetService has issued its highest severe weather warning for the bottom of the South Island, where 150mm of rain is forecast over a 34-hour period.

Heavy rainfall is also tipped to continue around the North Island until tonight.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER THE LIVE BLOG

Load more

STORY CONTINUES

North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha will be under a red heavy rain warning for 34 hours from 11am today. MetService said the extreme rainfall could cause a “threat to life from dangerous river conditions and significant flooding and slips”.

With two months of rain possible in just over a day, the national forecaster has warned people to prepare for power cuts and telecommunications outages, and be ready to self-evacuate if they see rising water.

“The risk of flooding and slips are high, follow the advice of local authorities,” MetService said.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell is heading to Dunedin.

I am on my way to Dunedin to support the community and local Civil Defence teams. If you are affected by the severe weather in Otago or Dunedin, please keep up to date with information from NEMA, MetService and your local CDEM group.https://t.co/5KEEcqOEFj — Mark Mitchell (@MarkMitchellMP) October 3, 2024

Dunedin City Council said it had sent its contractors out to check the stormwater system, but also asked residents to clear drains of leaf litter and debris. Otago Civil Defence is telling people to take care and keep up to date with forecasts.

Surface flooding has already been reported around Otago and Southland after downpours yesterday.

Emergency Management Otago (EMO) group manager Matt Alley said EMO along with the Otago Regional Council and local councils were “closely monitoring” the weather event and are “ready to respond” should there be impacts across the community.

He said people should ensure their household plan, emergency supplies and getaway kits are prepared and advised residents to keep away from low-lying flood prone areas, not to drive through flood water and be prepared for power and communications outages.

Sandbags are being handed out ahead of the incoming weather event. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Otago Regional Council’s general manager of science and resilience Tom Dyer said flood response crews had been preparing for the weather event and have extra contractors on stand-by.

Coastal river mouths have been opened as a precaution.

“MetService have told us that their predictions mean Dunedin Coastal area is currently the area of most concern, and our staff will be keeping a very close eye on rivers, streams, and associated flood schemes, in this area.

”We expect all rivers across coastal and southern Otago to rise throughout the evening. Key rivers we are focused on at this stage include the Taieri River, the Silverstream, Leith Stream, the Pomahaka and Tokomairiro rivers,” Dyer said.

The Taieri River is approaching the flood banks in Henley. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The Bay of Plenty and the northern Gisborne region could get 120mm of rain while under an orange heavy rain warning for 14 hours from 9am today. In the South Island, Southland will be subject to a heavy rain watch for 24 hours from midday today and Fiordland for 19 hours from 9am.

Auckland, meanwhile, should expect fine conditions apart from the odd morning shower, MetService said. The daily high in the city is expected to reach 17C before falling to 8C overnight.

🟥 Red Warning for Coastal Otago🟥



An unusually large amount of rain is forecast to fall over the next 36hours - areas may see 1-2 months of rain before the end of Friday.



The risk of flooding and slips are high, follow the advice of local authorities. pic.twitter.com/DcskFByDLA — MetService (@MetService) October 2, 2024

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich told the Herald that sandbags would be available and contracted crews were roaming the city to monitor any trouble flooding spots.

“Hopefully it [the rain] won’t get to extreme levels, but if it does, if the sky does open up and we get a deluge, there are sandbags available,” Radich said.

“If residents keep an eye out and find any problems, if they could file them into the council, that would be good, that way we can relay those concerns to our contractors.”

‘People need to act now’ - MetService

MetService said: “People need to act now as immediate action is required to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather”.

Red warnings are reserved for the most extreme weather events, the forecaster said.

MetService meteorologist John Law said: “This region [parts of Otago and Southland] is especially vulnerable to heavy rainfall, especially following the wet weather we have already seen this year.

“Easterly winds are set to drive rain into Dunedin, coastal Clutha and eastern Otago throughout Thursday and into Friday.”

This is the second red weather warning MetService has issued this year. It is the 15th red warning issued in New Zealand history.

⚠️ Heavy Rain Warning - Red ⚠️ 🔴 MetService has now issued a Heavy Rain Warning – Red for Dunedin as heavy rain is... Posted by Dunedin City Council on Wednesday 2 October 2024

The Civil Defence bunker in Dunedin has been “activated” and sandbags are being handed out at the Dunedin Ice Stadium carpark, the Mosgiel Memorial Park gym carpark and the Middlemarch Showgrounds.

Flooding had already been reported by 10.20am, a Dunedin City Council spokesman said. The Otago Regional Council is monitoring river levels.

Roads closed due to snow, flooding

Several roads have been closed due to snow and flooding around the regions.

In the Clutha District, Taieri Ferry Rd and Toko Mouth Rd are closed. Surface flooding has also covered Back Rd in Milton.

The Clutha District Council said motorists should take care and not drive through floodwaters. Flooding should be reported to the council.

In the Gore District, MacGibbon Rd, Waiarikiki Rd and McGregor Rd were closed as of 10am.

Meanwhile, a major mountain pass is closed due to snow. The Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) between Tarras and Omarama was closed about 10.30am, and the closure appeared to have stranded a number of vehicles.

Clearing skies for Northland and Auckland this morning but more wet weather in the Bay of Plenty.



On the South Island, heavy rain feeds into the east of the island, especially for Dunedin and Otago. pic.twitter.com/YV87C8G07X — MetService (@MetService) October 2, 2024

Clean up around NZ after thunder

After the severe thunderstorms forecast to strike the North Island overnight, this morning the forecast is for showers.

More than 100 properties in Whitianga have been left without power after wind caused trees to fall on power lines.

The township of Ferry Landing has 103 properties affected, with restoration estimated for 10am.

MetService lifted the severe thunderstorm watch over Auckland and Northland at 4.40am today.

MetService forecaster Heath Gullery said 40 to 60mm of rain fell in Auckland from about 8pm to 5am.

Heavy rain will impact the west & top, as well as the southeast, parts of the South Island.



On Thursday, another round of rain is forecast for eastern Otago/Southland.



Places like Dunedin & Balclutha may see twice their normal Oct rainfall in 2-3 days.



Flooding is a concern. pic.twitter.com/acvGRVaKkr — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 1, 2024

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said it was “a bad start for the first week of the school holidays”.

Ferris said the severe weather was brought about by a low-pressure system approaching from the Tasman Sea, which dragged some warm and humid air across New Zealand.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.