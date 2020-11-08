Live export ship arrives in Napier

The Yangtze Fortune arrived in port on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Yangtze Fortune livestock ship transporting cattle to China has arrived in Napier Port.

The ship berthed in Napier on Monday morning travelling from Australia and is due to transport live cattle to China.

It is set to leave on Tuesday at 10.30pm according to the Napier Port shipping schedule.

It is thought to be the first live export ship leaving under new rules enacted by the Government following the sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1.

The Gulf Livestock 1 capsized in a typhoon in the East China Sea in September with 43 crew and close to 6000 cattle on board. 41 people are believed to have perished.

Following the tragedy, the Government enacted a temporary ban on live exports, which expired on October 23 but a "conditional prohibition" remained in place until the end of November when MPI will have discretion to consider applications for Animal Welfare Export Certificate (AWEC) applications for livestock exports.

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has introduced extra requirements including restricting stock numbers to 90 per cent of current limits; requirements for voyage reporting, including daily veterinary reports during voyages and increased minimum fodder requirements ensuring at least 20 per cent of feed is available for unplanned delays.

It also includes focused maritime inspection of livestock carrier ships entering New Zealand to transport livestock by Maritime New Zealand as an additional safeguard

Animal rights organisation SAFE held a protest outside the port on Saturday.

SAFE chief executive Debra Ashton said it was an "incredibly successful" day with about 100 people in attendance.

A review of live animal export which was ordered in 2019 is yet to be released.