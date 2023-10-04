Police are investigating a flat hazing incident in Dunedin in which a live eel was used. Photo / File

The University of Otago has informed police as it investigates a “traumatic” flat initiation involving a live eel.

Student magazine Critic Te Ārohi this week reported on video of a flat initiation showing four male students standing in their underwear, hoisting a panicked eel above their heads like a trophy while crowds of onlookers cheered.

A witness told the magazine other onlookers were in tears as the eel was pulled out of a drum filled with dirty water. She said “I was like, ‘What the f*** is this? Then I saw the eel. I saw people gagging, and there were a few girls on the balcony crying. It was the most traumatic initiation I’ve ever witnessed.”

According to onlookers, the eel was returned to the river, apparently still alive.

It comes as students who spoke to the Otago Daily Times yesterday said they were hearing more stories of “humiliating” flat initiations this year, including reports of gross physical abuse, chugging milk, and funnelling vomit.

Third-year student Emma Dowell said ritualistic hazing had been around since she started at Otago, but it was escalating in its cruelty year by year.

“Every flat-signing season, the second years are trying to out-do the previous year’s tenants, so it just gets more twisted and gross every year.

“It’s so toxic and stupid.

“There’s having a drink, then there’s being publicly humiliated in front of a crowd by a group of sadistic strangers.

“I don’t think it’s a tradition that’s been around for very long, so I don’t know how long the year-by-year escalation can go for before someone eventually takes it too far and ends up killing someone.”

Students said hazing in Dunedin was often part of a flat initiation where second years hazed the incoming first-year group which would be moving into their flats in the next year.

This often involved getting them to perform a series of alcohol-fuelled tasks designed to humiliate the victims for the amusement of a large crowd of onlookers, students said.

Otago director of student services Claire Gallop said the university became aware of the eel incident prior to the article being published and immediately began investigating the incident as an alleged serious misconduct matter.

An investigation was under way, and police had been informed, she said.

Local iwi had also been advised and cultural advice sought.

Students were obliged to abide by the student code of conduct and anyone breaching it faced possible expulsion.

She said the university tried to educate students about the harm initiations caused, and encouraged them not to participate.

“This is challenging work, as the events are hosted by adults in their own homes, often behind closed doors or in backyards.”