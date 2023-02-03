Focus Live: Auckland Emergency Management give an update on the state of the weather event in Auckland.

Focus Live: Auckland Emergency Management give an update on the state of the weather event in Auckland.

Authorities are set to give the latest update on Auckland’s state of emergency at a 1pm press briefing today.

After a week of unprecedented rain and devastating floods, the city remains in a state of emergency as recovery work continues.

Mayor Wayne Brown yesterday announced the state of emergency would be extended another seven days because the clean-up is ongoing.

Despite that, sun-starved Aucklanders can finally glimpse fairer weather.

“Very definitely the worst is over in Auckland,” MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker earlier said.

It will be welcome news for a sodden city after a week of deadly downpours.

The long Waitangi weekend weather is forecast to be partly cloudy with some showers likely, but nothing like Monday night and last Friday’s deluges.

“Auckland will be considerably better this weekend, a few spots of rain around, but nothing like what has been seen,” Bakker said.

Travellers looking for a break from Auckland are urged to show caution.

State Highway 25a on the Coromandel Peninsula has completely collapsed near the summit after heavy rain caused widespread slips and damage across the upper North Island. Photo / Waka Kotahi

AEM controller Rachel Kelleher said people should keep an eye on weather forecasts and road conditions for the long weekend.

“We still have a number of roads throughout the region that have closures or partial closures in place,” she said.

Flash floods could happen quickly and people should not wait for official warnings before heading to safety, she said.

Those staying in the city should also be careful when outdoors.

Auckland Council said there were potential hazards in and out of the water at beaches around the region.

“Contamination and debris washed into the water by the storm means the water is not safe to swim in, with all urban beaches showing a black ‘do not swim’ status on Safeswim,” the council said.

Some sports fields are beginning to be reopened, while others remain closed to allow the grounds to recover.

Residents of Dryden St in Grey Lynn clean up after last weekend's storms and flooding. Photo / Alex Burton

Council teams are also looking to assess the more than 4000 parks and hundreds of walking tracks in the region for hazards.

In the hard-hit Coromandel, Thames-Coromandel District mayor Len Salt declared a “pre-emptive” state of emergency at 1.35pm yesterday because of the potential for further slips.

Salt said residents and even tourists were welcome to travel to the east coast of the Coromandel provided they did so with care and followed guidance.

However, a difficult clean-up and road-reopening operation would continue along the west coast and State Highway 25A after a series of slips.