Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to Jamie Mackay about past US presidents and current NZ politics on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to find out more about his interest in past US presidents and what we can learn from them today.

Christopher Luxon:

Before the Prime Minister traversed Winston Peters’ comment, Chlöe Swarbrick’s resignation demands, the affordability of tax cuts, Nicola Willis’ fiscal hole and police funding, we took a historical trip down memory lane to reflect on the Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower presidencies of 1933-61 and what we can learn from them today.

Michelle Pye:

A well-known agribusiness leader pays tribute to her hard-working and entrepreneurial father-in-law, Allan Pye, the “Spud King”, who passed away at 83 on Saturday. Pye left school at 14, leased two acres of land and started growing potatoes. His family farming business is now estimated to be worth one billion dollars.

Mike McIntyre:

Live from the NZX trading floor we catch up with Jarden’s head of derivatives to reflect on yet another disappointing GDT auction (down 2.8 per cent, WMP -4.2 per cent, SMP -4.8 per cent). Plus, we look at where the futures markets are currently sitting and how today’s carbon auction went.

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ is disappointed, but accepting, of the low (12.73 per cent) voter return from farmers at yesterday’s AGM in Nelson, saying sheep and beef farmers have a lot on their plate just keeping their businesses running at the moment. However, farmers did manage to vote down, by two to one, the contentious pay rise for directors and the chair, Kate Acland.

