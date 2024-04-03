Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to find out what he thinks of his pay packet compared to leading chief executives, and to learn more about his 36-point action plan.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders his pay packet, compared to our leading chief executives. Plus, we look at his latest 36-point action plan (is it wishy-washy, management jargon?), the fiscal hole and the dwindling tax take from corporate, business and farming.

Stefan Vogel:

RaboResearch general manager discusses the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea and Suez Canal and how this impacts world trade logistics. We also look at the drought affecting traffic through the other great trade route, the Panama Canal.

Simon Till:

Fonterra’s Acting chief financial officer comments on last night’s GDT auction (up 2.8 per cent, WMP + 3.4 per cent, SMP + 1.4 per cent).

Conrad Wilkshire:

Property Brokers general manager - rural, gives a huge shout out to Shane McManaway and the team in support of the Zanda McDonald Award. Plus, he gives us an update on the rural market and explains why he reckons Southland dairy farms are good shopping at the moment.

The Bitches Box:

Thanks to Farmstrong we yarn to actors Amelia Dunbar (“Country Bumpkin”) and Emma Newborn (“City Slicker”). They’re revisiting their most loved dog characters in a fast-paced, multi-character comedy that’s made them “world famous in rural NZ.” And they’re coming to a town near you!

