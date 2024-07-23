The Country's Jamie Mackay talked Dry July with Canterbury farmer Tom Plunkett on today's show. Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Canterbury farmer Tom Plunkett, leader of the Plunkett Boys, four brothers who have teamed up to help their dad fight his battle with cancer - by taking on Dry July.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

Today we find Labour’s Trade spokesman (and former Minister of Agriculture) at the Red Meat Sector Conference in Wellington.

We talk about Trump, trade, tariffs and whether Kamala would be any better as the US President. Biden has already put hefty tariffs on imported Chinese EVs, if the US and China get into a trade war, what is our future in South East Asia?