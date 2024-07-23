Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Listen to The Country online: Farmer Tom Plunkett on doing Dry July for his dad

The Country
2 mins to read
The Country's Jamie Mackay talked Dry July with Canterbury farmer Tom Plunkett on today's show. Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Canterbury farmer Tom Plunkett, leader of the Plunkett Boys, four brothers who have teamed up to help their dad fight his battle with cancer - by taking on Dry July.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

Today we find Labour’s Trade spokesman (and former Minister of Agriculture) at the Red Meat Sector Conference in Wellington.

We talk about Trump, trade, tariffs and whether Kamala would be any better as the US President. Biden has already put hefty tariffs on imported Chinese EVs, if the US and China get into a trade war, what is our future in South East Asia?

The Aussies aren’t taxing farmers for their emissions, so why should we? And was Labour leader Chris Hipkin’s meeting with Federated Farmers a slap in the face to O’Connor and how he dealt with farmers?

Su McCluskey:

The first Special Representative for Australian Agriculture was a panellist on trade this morning at the Red Meat Sector Conference, where her message was that we need to collaborate as ANZACs to take on the world. But are the Aussies cutting our lunch when it comes to red meat?

Tom Plunkett:

Four Canterbury brothers are taking on Dry July to raise money for the fight against cancer, as their father battles a crippling second round of the disease.

Sirma Karapeeva:

We briefly catch up with the chief executive of the Meat Industry Association at the Annual Red Meat Sector Conference.

Listen below:

