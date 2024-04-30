On The Country: Damien O'Connor spoke to Rowena Duncum about the report "Protecting New Zealand’s Competitive Advantage".

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Opposition spokesman for trade, Damien O’Connor, who takes a closer look at a report on how sustainability and environmental requirements could affect New Zealand exports.

Damien O’Connor:

The Opposition spokesman for trade looks at a report from law firm Chapman Tripp, Protecting New Zealand’s Competitive Advantage, on New Zealand exports and how environmental and sustainability requirements could affect Kiwi farmers. He also talks about work visa changes, planting trees on farms, and wool.

Cameron Bagrie:

Today the independent economist talks about interest rates that are refusing to go down despite inflation dropping, however, he says there is a positive side to this situation. Plus, he takes a closer look at rural banking and whether New Zealand could double its exports.

Farmer Tom Martin:

UK correspondent reports on how wet weather is affecting arable farmers’ ability to plant, Parliament’s fairness in the food supply chain inquiry, and how everyone is looking forward to the third season of Clarkson’s Farm.

Tom Young:

The national livestock manager for Affco says the season is entering its “slow period” which has been “reasonably challenging” with North Island volumes affected by unpredictable weather.

Abbi Ayre:

Reefton dairy farmer on how being part of the Farmstrong Supporters Network helps her to help others.

