Listen live: Andy Foster on Wellington mayoral bid

Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mayoral candidate Andy Foster is set to be grilled on Newstalk ZB's Wellington Mornings show as the race for the city's top job heats up.

Foster will join host Nick Mills for an hour from 11am. Fellow contender Tory Whanau talked cars, election hoarding drama, and the Greens on the show on Tuesday.

Listen to Andy Foster live from 11.07am

Labour Rongotai MP Paul Eagle, who is also vying for the mayoralty, will chat to Mills tomorrow.

Foster has said he is absolutely committed to Wellington.

"I've been privileged to be the mayor for the last two and a bit years. It's been an extraordinarily tough time. We've got an enormous amount done in that period of time and I don't think we've necessarily been given the credit for doing it."

He said the council has delivered more in recent months than most councils would deliver in three years.

This included signing off on the year's budget, the proposed district plan, a sludge treatment option, agreeing to create a community housing provider, and opening the St James Theatre.

Referring to his fellow councillors, Foster said he hasn't always had the team to back him, but he thought they were now working reasonably well together.

"We've done a lot for the city and I'd really like to take that forward."