The family of the slain Linwood grandfather is devastated after a much-anticipated reunion ended tragically and says “they have no more tears” left.

The man aged in his 50s had arrived in New Zealand from India earlier this year with his wife, the first time the couple had been able to see their son and new grandchild since Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted.

South Island Sikh Society member Jitender Sahi told the Herald it was a visit the couple had spent years looking forward to.

Sahi said the family of the dead man had been left incredibly shocked, and his grief-stricken relatives not able to utter a word.

“ The husband and wife had come to visit their son, daughter-in-law, and young grandchild after the border opened.

“They haven’t been able to speak since the attack.

“They have no more tears left to cry.”

The man’s son owns a small business in Christchurch and had been living here for some years, Sahi said.

“He has lost his dad so the pain can be understood. The whole family is very upset and too shocked to even talk about anything.”

Sahi said the incident had left the Indian community in Christchurch anxious and upset.

“We had a meeting with New Zealand Police advisors at the Gurdwara Sahib where concerns were raised for the safety of elderly relatives visiting from overseas.

“There is another older couple who have just arrived and within the first week of them being here this incident happened. They shared their worries with the police.

“Parents who are new to the country are also being alerted by their children to be careful.”

A Givealittle page was set up by the society and had raised more than $16,000 for funeral and flight costs for the family.

“We were able to raise funds to help the whole family fly back to India to complete the last rites,” Sahi said.

Police earlier said the incident took place the evening of April 7 near Linwood Park.

A man is now facing a murder charge.

The 31-year-old labourer, who has interim name suppression, was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm but this was upgraded to murder following the victim’s death on Sunday.

Earlier this month, police appealed for a woman who was waiting at a nearby bus stop, who may have seen the altercation, to contact investigators.

They also said they wanted to hear from anyone else who was in the area at the time the victim was assaulted who might have seen something that could assist inquiries, including those with dashcam or CCTV footage.

“If you can help, please contact police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update report’.”

“Please reference file number 230407/0351. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”