A man facing a murder charge after an alleged deadly attack against another man in Christchurch’s Linwood suburb appeared in court for a second time on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old labourer, who has interim name suppression, was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm but this was upgraded to murder following the victim’s death on Sunday.

The victim was assaulted some time between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Friday on Linwood Ave, a busy thoroughfare in the city’s east.

The victim was visiting family in New Zealand with his wife, an Indian community leader said.

Police said on Sunday he had died of his injuries.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” a police statement said.

The alleged assailant appeared via audio-visual-link before Judge Jane McMeeken at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

The public gallery was packed with the accused’s family, some of whom became emotional during the hearing.

The man’s lawyer Stephen Hembrow asked the judge for a remand without plea for three weeks so he can take further instructions.

He asked for his client’s interim name suppression to continue until his next appearance at the Christchurch High Court on April 28.

As the accused’s AVL was turned off and he was remanded in custody a woman in the public gallery could be heard calling out “love you”.

Christchurch Indian Social and Cultural Club president Monty Parti said the local Indian community was wrapping support around the victim’s family.

“We all are trying to support the family.”

Parti said the man was visiting family in New Zealand with his wife. He came from the city of Karnal, 120km north of New Delhi in the state of Haryana, Parti understood.

Police earlier appealed for a woman who was waiting at a nearby bus stop, and may have seen the altercation, to contact investigators.

They also said they wanted to hear from anyone else who was in the area at the time the victim was assaulted who might have seen something that could assist inquiries, including those with dashcam or CCTV footage.

“If you can help, please contact police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update report’.”

“Please reference file number 230407/0351. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”