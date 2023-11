The crash occurred around 15km from the summit at Lindis Pass. Photo / Gaid Kornsilpa

The crash occurred around 15km from the summit at Lindis Pass. Photo / Gaid Kornsilpa

The Lindis Pass in the South Island is blocked following a serious crash.

Police said the crash between two vehicles occurred around 8.30am.

The accident site is around 15km from the summit on the Lindis Pass, which runs between Cromwell in Central Otago and Omarama in Canterbury.

Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route, with police saying the the road was expected to be closed for some time.

