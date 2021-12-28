Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Lincoln's Table: The World Tour - Hansik royal court feast, Victoria Park (South Korea)

4 minutes to read
Chef Alex Kim, right, and wife Sunkyeong Jun offer diners with a Korean royal court dining experience at their restaurant Hansik. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chef Alex Kim, right, and wife Sunkyeong Jun offer diners with a Korean royal court dining experience at their restaurant Hansik. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Lincoln Tan
By
Lincoln Tan

Multimedia Journalist

Herald reporter and foodie Lincoln Tan takes you to some of Auckland's eating places that make you feel like you're in another country.

One of the more popular tourist attractions for visitors to South Korea

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.