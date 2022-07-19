An investigation into the student's death is ongoing. Photo / Lincoln University, Facebook

An investigation into the student's death is ongoing. Photo / Lincoln University, Facebook

A Lincoln University student has been found dead in the halls of residence.

The woman's body was found last night, the first day back of semester two.

The student's death is not considered suspicious, and will be referred to the coroner, a police spokesperson said.

Police would not comment on how long the student's body had been there.

Professor Grant Edwards, Lincoln University's Vice-Chancellor, said the community was "deeply saddened" by the news of the student's death.

"We are working closely with the family, who has requested privacy, and with our student and staff community."

Lincoln University owns and runs seven halls of residence, each with at least one residential assistant living on-site.

In 2019, Canterbury University student Mason Pendrous was also found dead in his room at a halls of residence. His body lay unnoticed in his room for up to four weeks.

Where to get help

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.