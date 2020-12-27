Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Lincoln Tan discovers Auckland's hidden restaurant dishes - Kottu roti at Walawwa

4 minutes to read

Walawwa co-owner and head chef Mahesh Mayadunnage hopes his food can help Sri Lankans here with their cravings from home. Photo / Peter Meecham

Lincoln Tan
By:

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Herald ethnic affairs reporter and dedicated foodie Lincoln Tan introduces you to a world of hidden restaurant delights around Auckland.

Tucked away off Panmure's main Queens Rd is a little Sri Lankan restaurant called Walawwa.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium