Lincoln Countdown plan: Consent to build supermarket in Canterbury town declined

Resource consent for a Countdown at this site on Birchs Rd, Lincoln, has been declined. Photo / Geoff Sloan ​

More people wanted a Countdown in Lincoln than opposed it.

But that hasn't stopped an independent commissioner turning down a resource consent to build a Countdown in the Flemington estate on Birchs Rd.

Independent commissioner David Caldwell said in his decision: "I have found there are adverse effects on the local residents and the wider environment. I do not consider those effects are properly avoided, remedied or mitigated."

Selwyn District Council received 72 submissions in response to the resource consent application when it went out for public consultation.

Forty-seven supported the development, 23 submissions were in opposition and two were neutral.

Flemington developer Shane Kennedy, who applied for the consent on behalf of Lincoln Developments Ltd, said he was disappointed it was declined as he believes it is the only suitable empty site for a new supermarket in Lincoln.

He said it is needed to serve Lincoln's growing population - which is now at about 7000 - but would not say if it will appeal the decision to decline it.

"Of course it was disappointing, and very disappointing because the area needs another supermarket and, unfortunately, everyone's struggling to find a location for one," Kennedy said.

Said a Countdown spokeswoman: "We know there's a lot of support for a Countdown in Lincoln so we're obviously disappointed by the decision.

"We're currently reviewing this to determine next steps and are unlikely to comment further at this stage while we work through this."

Kennedy said it is too early to know what the site will be used for other than a supermarket, but it would be suitable for a block of about 12 residential houses.

Some Flemington residents did not want the supermarket because of its close proximity to a residential subdivision.

Residents were worried about potential noise and traffic issues being created by the supermarket and thought it would be an eyesore.

Said Kennedy: "From a noise point of view, I don't think it's any different than any other supermarket and I've never been to a noisy one yet."

He said affected residents' concerns were considered within the resource consent application. But their concerns were also a factor in Caldwell's decision to decline it.

The 3063m2 supermarket would have been open from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.

