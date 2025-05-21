However, the school cancelled this year’s event.

The Herald understands students were informed during a meeting early yesterday morning.

School principal Kirsty Dowding told the Herald Hobsonville Point Secondary School proudly supported inclusion and diversity across all areas of school and community life.

“However, ultimately our key role is in educating our students in a safe, happy and healthy environment,” she said.

“We are aware that there is the possibility of outside protesters at this event, [and] we do not consider this risk to be in the interests of our students, staff, visitors and community and have made the decision to cancel this event.”

Dowding said while the cancellation was disappointing, the safety and security of its staff and students was a key priority.

A police spokesperson said police met with the school on Monday to discuss the June event.

“The meeting was to discuss the potential need for a policing response as part of their safety and security assessment. Ultimately, the school decided to cancel the event.”

A Hobsonville Point Secondary School student, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald they were “disheartened” and “angry”.

“It’s a really important event for the community because it helps people feel less alone and have a place to share experiences,” they said.

“It generally improves people’s mental health so much.”

Another person told the Herald they were dismayed.

“Events like Lil Gay Out are not just social gatherings — they are lifelines.

“They offer belonging, community, and visibility in a world that too often makes Rainbow youth feel unsafe or unseen.

“To see such an event silenced by intimidation is an alarming reminder of how far we still have to go.”

LGBTQ+ charity InsideOUT’s managing director Tabby Besley.

LGBTQ+ charity InsideOut managing director Tabby Besley told the Herald events like Lil Gay Out and Schools’ Pride Week were important for all students to celebrate diversity and provide visibility and understanding.

“A majority of students will either belong to the rainbow community, or have rainbow friends, whānau.”

Besley said InsideOut had seen a majority of secondary schools take part in events like Schools’ Pride Week, sending a clear message to their communities that rainbow young people belong in their schools.

“This helps uplift the wellbeing of a group who often experience bullying and discrimination simply for being themselves, and supports young people to be proud of who they are.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.