The Herald understands students were informed during a meeting early yesterday morning.
School principal Kirsty Dowding told the Herald Hobsonville Point Secondary School proudly supported inclusion and diversity across all areas of school and community life.
“However, ultimately our key role is in educating our students in a safe, happy and healthy environment,” she said.
“We are aware that there is the possibility of outside protesters at this event, [and] we do not consider this risk to be in the interests of our students, staff, visitors and community and have made the decision to cancel this event.”
LGBTQ+ charity InsideOut managing director Tabby Besley told the Herald events like Lil Gay Out and Schools’ Pride Week were important for all students to celebrate diversity and provide visibility and understanding.
“A majority of students will either belong to the rainbow community, or have rainbow friends, whānau.”
Besley said InsideOut had seen a majority of secondary schools take part in events like Schools’ Pride Week, sending a clear message to their communities that rainbow young people belong in their schools.
“This helps uplift the wellbeing of a group who often experience bullying and discrimination simply for being themselves, and supports young people to be proud of who they are.”
