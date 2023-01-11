A 100-year-old tree falls over power lines on the intersection of Ahiriri Ave and St Georges Rd in Avondale, Auckland. Photo / Robert Jeromson

A 100-year-old tree falls over power lines on the intersection of Ahiriri Ave and St Georges Rd in Avondale, Auckland. Photo / Robert Jeromson

A 100-year-old tree fell over power lines in Avondale as ex-cyclone Hale hit parts of the North Island, cutting electricity to the residents of two streets.

Auckland Council officials have told Ahiriri Ave resident Robert Jeromson not to leave his house as they work on clearing the tree and active powerlines from the front of his property today.

Jeromson was outside 20 minutes before the big tree next to his house fell down around 8.30pm yesterday.

Fallen tree cleared from St Georges Rd, Avondale. Photo / Robert Jeromson

“A neighbour called me out, he told me the tree was about to [go] down,” Jeromson said.

“It is a big 100-year-old tree and it was shaking.

“It was right on the power lines so I went inside and heard a big sound of a crash. Then the power in my house flickered and it was off.

“Power is still down on our street and part of St Georges Rd.”

The tree moments before it fell, was shaking by the strong wind. Photo / Robert Jeromson

Firefighters attended and security-taped the area surrounding the power line and fallen tree, Jeromson said.

“I have been told by them not to leave the house until they have cleared the area because the power lines are right in front of my house.

“They have not been able to clear the tree; it looks like a big job. They cleared part of the tree using a chainsaw on the St Georges Rd side so it is accessible. I had a driving test this morning and I had to cancel it.

“Our street is blocked off. There is no car access.”

Firefighters contain the area where the tree fell over powerlines. Photo / Robert Jeromson

Auckland Council regional arborists and ecological manager David Stejskal said the tree fell over on St Georges Rd because of the extreme wind.

“The road was cleared during the night, with the debris and timber stacked on the roadside berm for removal today. The tree removal will be followed by the replacement of multiple power poles by Northpower and we appreciate the community’s understanding during this time.

Stejskal said the council was not called to other blown-over trees in the night.