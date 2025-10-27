Heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast to batter the top half of the North Island. Photo / NIWA Weather
A lightning strike has cut power to central areas of the North Island and snow has trapped cars in the South Island, as stormy weather continues to pummel the country.
There are warnings over the Auckland Harbour Bridge, with strong winds striking the area this morning.
The New Zealand TransportAgency (NZTA) told motorists to take extra care.
Due to strong wind gusts extra care is currently required on the Harbour Bridge, especially for high-sided vehicles & motorcycles. Please obey speed signs and maintain a safe following distance. pic.twitter.com/IfqtTttAaU
Residents in South Canterbury have awoken to a winter wonderland this morning, with thick snow covering roads and farmland.
In the North Island, Transpower had declared a grid emergency this morning after a lightning strike.
“The tripping of the Whirinaki, Wairakei and Harapak, Tauhara circuits, due to a lightning strike, caused a loss of supply to the Hawke’s Bay and a loss of connection for Harapaki, Whirinaki and Waikaremoana generation,” the notification read.
Meanwhile, police said vehicles are trapped on the Haast and Lindis passes with contractors working to clear the snow to get them out.
Snow has also closed State Highway 8 from Fairlie to Twizel.
The Mt Cook turn-off is also blocked, with SH83 between Ōmarama and Kurow, SH87 from Kyeburn to Mosgiel and SH1 between Dunedin and Waitati.
UPDATE 6:20AM, The below state highways are CLOSED: • SH6 Inangahua to O'Sullivans Bridge & SH6 Haast to Makarora • SH8 Fairlie to Twizel & SH8 Tarras to Omarama • SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie • SH80 Mount Cook to Lake Pukaki • SH82 Waimate to Kurow • SH83 Omarama to Kurow https://t.co/ik7v1M9mgupic.twitter.com/eMns1kWKJ8
The cold front is expected to move off the country in the second half of today, which would be followed by a “disturbed west to southwest flow” which is expected to cover most of the country, according to MetService.
There is a moderate chance of thunderstorms for the central North Island during the afternoon, from Waikato to Whanganui and across to northern Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, with localised rainfall rates of 10 to 20mm/h.
“A broad low risk of thunderstorms then covers the remaining parts of central and northern New Zealand, also spreading to Fiordland and Stewart Island at night,” MetService reported.