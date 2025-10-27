Residents in South Canterbury have awoken to a winter wonderland this morning, with thick snow covering roads and farmland.

Snow in Fairlie, South Canterbury this morning. Photo / Bev Bell

In the North Island, Transpower had declared a grid emergency this morning after a lightning strike.

“The tripping of the Whirinaki, Wairakei and Harapak, Tauhara circuits, due to a lightning strike, caused a loss of supply to the Hawke’s Bay and a loss of connection for Harapaki, Whirinaki and Waikaremoana generation,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, police said vehicles are trapped on the Haast and Lindis passes with contractors working to clear the snow to get them out.

Snow has also closed State Highway 8 from Fairlie to Twizel.

The Mt Cook turn-off is also blocked, with SH83 between Ōmarama and Kurow, SH87 from Kyeburn to Mosgiel and SH1 between Dunedin and Waitati.

UPDATE 6:20AM,

The below state highways are CLOSED:

• SH6 Inangahua to O'Sullivans Bridge & SH6 Haast to Makarora

• SH8 Fairlie to Twizel & SH8 Tarras to Omarama

• SH79 Geraldine to Fairlie

• SH80 Mount Cook to Lake Pukaki

• SH82 Waimate to Kurow

• SH83 Omarama to Kurow https://t.co/ik7v1M9mgu pic.twitter.com/eMns1kWKJ8 — NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) October 27, 2025

A heavy snow warning is in place until 11am for the Canterbury High Country south of SH73, Queenstown Lakes District about and north of Wānaka, and Central Otago about and north of Ranfurly.

Snow on Main Street, Fairlie, South Canterbury (SH8). Photo / Yvonne Shaw

MetService said travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines is possible, as is stress to livestock.

A heavy snow watch also covers Banks Peninsula until 1pm.

Road snowfall warnings are in place today for Arthur’s Pass (SH73), Desert Road (SH1), Haast Pass (SH6), Lewis Pass (SH7) and Porters Pass (SH73).

Warnings for Crown Range Rd, Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) and Milford Rd (SH94) lapsed in the early hours of this morning.

🌩️ Thunderstorms and heavy rain to start Tuesday🌩️



To add to the other Watches and Warnings currently in place across the country.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for early Tuesday morning.



🌩️Northland

🌩️Auckland

🌩️Coromandel

🌩️Waikato

🌩️Bay of Plenty

🌩️Rotorua pic.twitter.com/XzyciM1V19 — MetService (@MetService) October 27, 2025

Yesterday, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, lasting until 5am this morning.

Most of these have lapsed, but there is still a risk of wild weather for the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty until 4pm.

MetService is telling residents to expect 80 to 130mm of rain this morning.

Many roads remain blocked around the central North Island due to fallen trees and debris.

UPDATE 6AM, TUE 28 OCT

SH43 remains CLOSED between Stratford and Taumarunui townships, due to several fallen trees at several locations.



Road users are advised to avoid travelling to and/or through this area until further notice. ^JP https://t.co/uNXrI75L9K — NZ Transport Agency - Central North Island (@nztacni) October 27, 2025

The cold front is expected to move off the country in the second half of today, which would be followed by a “disturbed west to southwest flow” which is expected to cover most of the country, according to MetService.

There is a moderate chance of thunderstorms for the central North Island during the afternoon, from Waikato to Whanganui and across to northern Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, with localised rainfall rates of 10 to 20mm/h.

“A broad low risk of thunderstorms then covers the remaining parts of central and northern New Zealand, also spreading to Fiordland and Stewart Island at night,” MetService reported.