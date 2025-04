Government to crackdown on online gambling influencers. Trump tariffs cause chaos in US. Video shows slaying of Red Crescent emergency workers in Gaza. Video / NZ Herald

One person has critical injuries after a light aircraft crashed in Hastings this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 12.15pm on Valentine Rd, next to the Hastings Aerodrome.

A police spokesperson said one person had critical injuries.

The incident had been referred to the Civil Aviation Authority, the spokesperson said.