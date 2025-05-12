“While you might spend one night having a fairly miserable time sleeping on the concrete, potentially in the rain and with the wind, it’s only one night, whereas there are hundreds of people who have a miserable night every night.”
Trotman, who’d participated in all nine previous Big Sleepouts and was its top fundraiser, said the event raised awareness, which hadn’t been felt since it paused.
“We have lost the attention of Joe and Jane Average on the issue,” she said.
“The issue needs to be front of mind for many Aucklanders – not just those that are working with people who are homeless at the moment.”
Jordan Dunn is a multimedia reporter based in Auckland with a focus on crime, social issues, policing and local issues. He joined Newstalk ZB in 2024 from Radio New Zealand, where he started as an intern out of the New Zealand Broadcasting School.