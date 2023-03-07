Life size dinosaurs made from Lego are coming to Wellington's new convention and exhibition centre.

The final touches are being put on Wellington’s new convention and exhibition centre ahead of life-size dinosaurs gracing its floors.

Tākina is on track to open in June with the internationally acclaimed Lego interactive exhibition Jurassic World by Brickman on display.

More than six million Lego bricks are involved. Visitors will be greeted by the Baryonyx dinosaur, which weighs more than 400kg and is 4.8m long.

There are more than 50 models including life-size dinosaurs in a petting zoo, a Brachiosaurus you can walk under, and minifig dioramas.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau says the new convention and exhibition centre will drive significant change in the city. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It will run from June to October and is set to be a welcome addition to the capital during the school holidays, especially in winter.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said the blockbuster exhibition will attract up to 145,000 people.

“[It’s] the first of many world-leading shows Tākina will host on its ground floor exhibition space. I hope Wellingtonians are feeling excited by what’s to come when the centre opens in three months. I know I am.

Whanau said visitors to Tākina will help drive activity in Courtenay Place and bring more businesses to the area to give it a “much needed spruce”.

Tākina is expected to boost the city’s economy by $70.4m between 2023 and 2026, with more than $44m of that within its first year of opening.

Overall there is 18000sq m of space over three main levels, plus mezzanine floors. The biggest room can fit 1600 people and can be split into six different spaces.

Tākina commercial development general manager David Perks was confident the city’s accommodation sector had recovered enough from Covid-19 to keep up with demand.

Wellington's new convention and exhibition centre already has a packed calendar of bookings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said the recent Ed Sheeran concert proved the city could cope, however, he also hoped increased demand would bring more investment in developments in the city.

“But we also do know that if you can put 50,000 people in the stadium, you can put 1000 people in a conference.”

The ground floor will be available to the public whenever the building is open, providing an internal walkway linking Wakefield and Cable Sts.

The original cost of the project, including the land, was estimated to be $179m.

But a $5.75 million overspend went before a Wellington City Council committee meeting last month.

Takina is on track to open in June. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The extra money was needed for issues including changes to the fit-out for kitchens, AV, furnishings, and signage, as well as to cover the impact of Covid-19.

Whanau admitted she was one of those who originally questioned the $179 spend on the new convention centre.

But she has since been persuaded it will be a catalyst for significant change in the city, especially after walking through the building and seeing it for herself.







