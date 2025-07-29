Advertisement
Libraries report steady return rates after dropping late fees

Jacob Jones
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

The removal of late fees at a number of libraries hasn't led to a significant jump in books not being returned. Photo / 123rf

Public library users don’t seem to be taking advantage of the scrapping of late fees.

Figures released to Newstalk ZB from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington libraries show there hasn’t been a marked increase in books turning up late or never being returned.

Auckland scrapped fees in 2021, Christchurch and

