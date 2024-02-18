Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended Big Gay Out this afternoon after delivering his State of the Nation address this morning.

New Zealand’s biggest celebration of all things LGBTQ drew thousands to the event in Auckland’s Coyle Park with temperatures hovering in the mid-20s.

But several clouds were gathering on the horizon, threatening to rain on the parade. With Meola Rd closed for roadworks, effectively just one road, Pt Chevalier Rd, led into and out of the venue.

Auckland Transport advised to take the bus – either the Outer Link or the number 66 – and had put extra buses on for the occasion.

And BGO organisers had organised their own transport from K’ Road, Britomart and Henderson to ferry BGO-ers to and fro.

And if either of those options weren’t suitable, then walking or cycling through the construction site of Meola Rd was always an option.

As it turns out, Aucklanders are well-versed in dealing with transport hiccups and people turned up in their droves, though probably after a slightly longer journey than they wanted.

Then came the politicians.

BGO has long been an opportunity for MPs and those aspiring to be MPs to mix and mingle and, more importantly, to get a photo opportunity with members of the LGBTQ community.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins was there with his deputy Carmel Sepuloni and Northcote MP Shanan Halbert. But he was more focused on rebutting the PM’s claims of Labour’s $200 billion financial hole made in an earlier State of the Nation speech.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of Te Pāti Māori was seen dancing with Tāmaki Makaurau MP Takutai Kemp.

And Prime Minister Christopher Luxon rubbed shoulders with young Nats before being chaperoned around the festival as a vocal placard-carrying group followed chanting “free Palestine,” and “Blood on your hands.”

But that’s the thing about rain on a sunny day.

You’re guaranteed a rainbow.