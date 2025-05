“Big rumble first as I was sitting at the computer,” another said.

In Horowhenua, clean-up efforts took place last month after two tornadoes struck the region.

These tornadoes left damage in Levin and Waikawa Beach, with emergency crews assessing the impact.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said at the time of the tornadoes in April: “Please know that we’re here for you and doing everything we can to support our community through the response and recovery.”

