A masked traveller arrives at the international flight check in counter at the Beijing Capital International Airport in China. Photo / AP

Complacent over Covid

The attitude being taken by both the general public and the Government to Covid is one of complacency. This is particularly disturbing in light of the total relaxation of virtually all controls by China. The lack of any border checks on people coming from that country is more than disturbing, it is virtually criminal as we have no idea which strains are likely to arrive and we have yet to fully approve the use of the bivalent vaccine in New Zealand. Once again we’re about six months behind other countries. Virtually nobody is wearing masks here which is one of the best ways to avoid infection and the belief things are on the improve is naive in the extreme. I suspect this is more a matter of under-reporting rather than any real improvement. I very much regret it but the pandemic is not over and in the coming months fear an upturn will place our medical services and workers will again be placed under intolerable stress. Rather than sitting back as if all is well the Government should be doing everything possible to avoid introducing new sources of infection and adopting all possible defences. Rod Lyons, Kumeu

Hard times for dairy owners

It is outrageous that dairy owners have to pay out so much money to protect themselves these days. My husband and I had a dairy/takeaway in Ranui for three years 1979-1982. We came over from the UK in 1974 and thought New Zealand was the safest place ever. We didn’t have much trouble, the gang of men who came in at 7am to buy hot chicken, pies, etc, before going up into the bush working were a bit of a challenge. They filled the shop, but there was one man who kept them in order. They would come back in the afternoon and buy any food we had left, then throw the chicken bones outside the doctor’s door! Naturally he was not amused. One night after cleaning up and being so exhausted after a 15-hour day, we forgot to close and lock the front door. When we pulled up in the morning we thought we had been burgled, but not a thing had been stolen! We had two staff in the mornings to help, who were amazing, and even managed to have the odd weekend off. It was hard work, and we wouldn’t ever do it again, but we met a lot of very nice people, lovely customers, and had a lot of laughs. It’s not a bundle of laughs now for the dairy owners, we feel so bad for them. Mavis Fruin, Thames

Trucking weights

At last we are getting some correspondence linking the poor condition of our roads to the huge increases in allowable trucking weights under the previous National Government. The road transport industry has successfully transferred costs to the public purse and continues to defend its privilege by lobbying against railway transport. How appropriate is this kind of thing in these days of increasing hardship and climate change? Calls for the Government to ‘do better’ or for significant increases in funding for road maintenance ignore the need to adapt to increased rainfall. Rail is a sensible alternative to having these monsters on the roads. What the Government needs to do better is to stand up to big business. This would be better than AT standing firm against rural folk when they try to get lower speed limits on dangerous narrow, winding roads rather than on highways. Joy Edwards, Coatesville

Rail solution

In his opinion item (NZ Herald, December 28) Roger Gray, CEO, Ports of Auckland, stated that if PoA’s vehicle operation was moved to Northport a car carrier truck will depart Northport for Auckland every 2.5 minutes, 24/7. There are some interesting assumptions behind the calculation, however whatever the value is, the same (or arguably higher) number of trucks will be leaving Ports of Auckland into CBD streets until something changes. The inescapable conclusion is that imported vehicles should leave whatever upper North Island port they arrive at by rail. In the same edition, David Gordon of KiwiRail notes that work is under way on the freight line from Ports of Auckland to Westfield. Can KiwiRail and Ports of Auckland advise what work is under way to enable the majority of vehicles imported through PoA to leave the port by rail, ideally by electrified rail? This will require specialist carriages and would be a great pilot that would contribute to moving cars by rail from Northport at some stage in the future. Rather than using a classic “Let’s wait for the next report” (there have been at least 25 already!) delay tactic, Roger Gray and the PoA directors could take the lead and start collaborating with KiwiRail and car importers to work out the detail of how to move cars from the port by electrified rail, costing the solution and investigating funding options. Jon Eriksen, Newmarket

Port options

I disagree with Steven, Thames is a giant mudflat! The channel to the open sea is narrow, shallow and torturous, so there would need to be a massive highly expensive dredging programme to make Thames a deep sea port. Apologies to Steve, the same applies to the port of Onehunga, made worse by a shifting shallow bar at the entrance. There are only two other alternative ports, Mt Maunganui/Tauranga, working at capacity, or Whangārei, which needs to be expanded at the entrance to Whangārei Harbour, but then we need a fast double rail connection to Auckland, presently not available. The present highway, Whangārei/Auckland is in no way able to handle the huge traffic increase of containers and imported cars, some 80,000/year! Eric Strickett, Henderson

Slow road changes

The history of State Highway 1, north of Auckland City, in part, is as follows. In 1968 the Orewa bypass was mooted. It came out to rejoin the northern route at Hadfields Beach. My parents’ plot of land was taken at that time and they were paid out. Time passed. In 2009, 40 years had passed, it had gone from a bypass to the Puhoi area as a motorway. It opened in 2009. In 2010, we had notification that some of our farm, located on Kaipara Flats Rd, could be required for the Puhoi to Wellsford motorway. We would find out by July 2011 if it would be wanted, and if so, compensation would follow. The time frame was that it was to be completed by 2017. We were on the northern side of the road, so we were surprised when it was changed to Puhoi to Warkworth. The Wellsford sector is somewhere in the future, far, far away. With the slogan of LGWM, (let’s get Wellington moving), it would be better applied if the moving was actually applied to those immobile parts of humanity called public servants, and others populating the halls of power. Lance Taylor, Mangakura

On swimming

Years ago I remember swimming in an unfenced school pool without any adult supervision. So I, and many other young people, learned to swim and cope with the usual rough-and-tumble that helped us be confident in the water. As a result of new “health and safety” regulations, many of these pools have been shut down and many young people get their first experience of being in the water when they visit a surf beach totally unprepared for being knocked over by a wave and likely to panic if their head goes under water or they get caught in a rip. Is there a correlation between the drownings and the closure of school pools? Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier

On scooters

The 100+ ACC claims by those over 80, who we assume are victims rather than riders, does not include the many more times scooter riders give these people a horrible fright by zooming past at 30km/h or more. The riders zip by wherever they see an opening, going as fast as they like. Footpaths are as dangerous now as roads and walking in the city means putting your safety at risk every moment. All pleasure has gone forever. Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central

On border testing

The Ministry of Health and Health NZ’s refusal to put in place testing before entry to New Zealand as reported in the Herald defies common sense logic. If China’s infection rate vastly exceeds that of NZ, as is being reported, one does not need to be a medical specialist to conclude there is a major downside in allowing unrestricted unmonitored access to this country. Our health system is already in crisis mode. Doug Armstrong, (former ADHB board member) Glendowie

On potholes

It took a few days but, sure enough, there was the letter linking potholes to climate change (Letters, NZ Herald, December 30). The extra few kilos around my waist are also directly related to climate change as I eat too much, come rain or shine. We desperately need to tax farmers to help me lose weight. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers