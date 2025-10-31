Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Limiting emissions can have an impact locally, not just globally

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Auckland's air quality improved during Covid-19 lockdowns, highlighting the impact of reduced vehicle use. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland's air quality improved during Covid-19 lockdowns, highlighting the impact of reduced vehicle use. Photo / Getty Images

Emission submission

Herald correspondents have correctly said that, although our emissions reduction may not register on international scales, we have an obligation to do our bit. That is not least because we can make a difference locally.

In 1970, a rugby team I was in arrived at Los Angeles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save