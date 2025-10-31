Letters: Limiting emissions can have an impact locally, not just globally

Bitter about butter

Fonterra says that cheese and butter are only 8% of its business, so sell it. What a typical, lazy Kiwi attitude this is.

How refreshing it would be for Fonterra to say we have world-class brands sold all over the world, brands we have become proud of seeing in overseas shops.

How brave and ambitious would it have been to say we will add value to our butter and cheese and continue to expand the amount we sell as a finished product, not just throw in the towel?

The timber industry is the same – don’t bother producing timber products, just take the easy way and sell raw logs.

Vince West, Milford.

Tax facts

Peter Beck (October 31) seems a bit confused about the difference between capital gains and income, saying that a tax on “hard work” seems unfair.

Capital gains are when you sell something for more than you paid for it. This does not sound like hard work. On the other hand, being paid for hard work (which a lot of people are and do) is called income and it is already taxed, so if he is to be believed, then that is already “unfair”.

As for his follow-up question about why not run the country like you would a business, this one is particularly easy: the country is not a business.

Morgan L Owens, Manurewa.

GP epiphany

While economists may debate the merits of a capital gains tax, as a GP for many years, I want to make a brief comment regarding the flip-side of latest coin to be thrown into the political wishing well.

Certainly, anything that reduces barriers to healthcare is to be lauded; however, one might now ask “has the Labour Party suddenly had an epiphany that General Practice actually matters?”

Over the previous six years in Government, they conveniently shelved the Sapere report, which they themselves commissioned into the serious issues facing General Practice and steadfastly refused to proceed with a third medical school specifically aimed at primary care (and opposed the current decision to do so). In contrast, the current administration is actioning both.

GPs will not appear out of thin air! Even when the third medical school is operational, it will take at least four years to get some new graduates through.

Furthermore, it is highly unlikely that AI will come to the rescue as indicated; It may make a difference to the quality of consultation notes, but it won’t provide the extra time needed for the millions of extra consultations promised. And, dare I say it, we will not be keen to be pushed into a further “fast forward” mode than we already are!

I think the homework consulting on this policy has not been done properly.

But it will likely win some votes. Such is politics.

Dr John Kyle, Orewa.

Healthy and wealthy

In regards to the comments by Danna Glendinning, there is no compulsion to use the three doctors’ visits as proposed by Labour. I, like a lot of people, have a Gold Card (thank you Winston) but that doesn’t mean I’m out there spending up large.

As for Doug Hannan’s comments, they just serve to remind us that no matter how well-intentioned a government is to help the needy, they are always going to come up against the sheer bloody-mindedness of the wealthy.

John Capener, Kawerau.

Abide by a free ride

Paul Beck refers to people “working hard” to buy a rental property. Their tenants also work hard, but they are taxed on every dollar they earn, while landlords get a free ride on profits when they sell.

If it’s such hard work to deal with rental property how come our PM, who surely has a full-time job, seems to find time to put “hard work” into three rentals as well? Hard work? I’d say nice work if you can get it.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

No need for speed

Travelling down Ti Irirangi’s long drive to Manukau city, which courtesy of the Government has had its speed limit raised from 60 to 80km/h, I was puzzled that none of the scores of motorists using it on a daily basis exceeded 70km/h, and then the penny dropped. Of course, motorists have heaps more common sense than politicians.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

BRIEF LETTERS

So the entitled prince has been reduced to the level of the common herd. However, he’s still going to be living in one of [his brother’s] homes. Far too anachronistic! Surely a 50-quid-a-week bed-sitter in the Elephant and Castle with a shared loo down the hall would be more fitting for Mr Windsor-Mountbatten’s new status.

Dr John Reynolds, Auckland.

I wonder if Prince Andrew will set up a Givealittle fundraising page for his daily living costs since his family have disowned him and needs to set himself up at his age. That’s going to be a hard-hitting fall from grace – $10 for butter, he will be shocked at the supermarket.

Chris Mann, Mount Albert.

I thought it an interesting juxtaposition this week – Luxon and business leaders are up in Asia trying to do more trade deals so that NZ companies can export and earn important dollars to revive the NZ economy and Hipkins brings in a capital gains tax – spot the irony.

John Roberts, Remuera

Does our PM need reminding of our strict immigration laws regarding rapists and fraudsters?

Colin Francis, Waihi.

The origin of Halloween goes back to the ancient Celtic festival known as samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter in Ireland, marking the ancient Celts’ new year. On that basis, Halloween in NZ should be celebrated on the first of June.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

We all pay tax on milk and bread, yet somehow taxing profit from a third investment property is an attack on Kiwi values. Seems some are fine to tax the crumbs, just not the castles.

Huw Dann, Mt Eden.