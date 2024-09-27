There are very good reasons why a culture of a mix of home and office work is best. Employees are saved from wasting extra time in traffic jams and transport costs, and they also get time where they can focus on their work free from the often toxic atmosphere of office politics. I read a survey where 80% of employees did not enjoy their job, and office politics was the number one reason.

In the end it comes down to trust. I have not heard one employer claim that they think their businesses are more productive if they force all of their staff into the office all of the time.

I believe the real reason is that they feel more in control of their staff by having them where they can see them. Bosses who can trust their staff will be rewarded by a more motivated workforce who become more loyal through feeling more trusted to get the job done.

Jeremy Hall, Hauraki.

Mental health care

The Ramarama community’s efforts to close down a residential mental health facility is an unfortunate example of the lack of understanding and compassion within our society for those in need of intensive support (Weekend Herald, Sept 21).

I have some sympathy for the lady who still feels threatened after her earlier experience with a very ill resident. But I can only think how different life would be for her by a simple change in her thinking from being threatened by the unknown, to having the new experience of learning to interact with someone who was distressed. Until we are prepared to be open to others, such interactions will always feel threatening.

Many years ago, when there were large state-run psychiatric hospitals, I volunteered to spend time with patients and found it a hugely rewarding experience. My own preconceptions were often challenged as I learned to interact with people who view the world in very different ways.

People with mental health issues who require professional help will always be present in our society - and how our society views these people is one of the markers of how civilised we actually are.

John Shapcott, Manurewa.

Riding roughshod

It is interesting that Andrew Beattie has been able to set up a business, caring for dangerous mentally ill people near Runciman Rd. I am sure that the property that the Goodwood Park Healthcare Group occupies is not zoned for commercial use.

I am sure that Mr Beattie has a nice little earner in his properties and I am also sure that nothing will happen, until someone is killed. Then Auckland Council will go into paroxysms of ineffectual hand-wringing.

It is indeed a tragedy that organisations like Kingseat were closed and allowed the unwell to sleep rough, but the place to house these people is not near two schools, nor near residential areas. In fact Kingseat would make an ideal location as it once was.

Until the unthinkable occurs, Mr Beattie will be able to ride roughshod over his neighbours.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Aukus unwise

Fran O’Sullivan’s article talks about NZ joining Aukus pillar 2 (Weekend Herald, Sept 21).

Aukus is widely seen as a response to the perception among its members, Australia, UK and USA, that China poses a threat to the Indo-Pacific region. The Chinese Government said, when the partnership was announced, that it risked “severely damaging regional peace” and had a “cold war mentality”.

With China being by far the greatest trading partner and customer of New Zealand (and the majority of other countries in Asia and around the world) underpinning the income and wealth of our country, does it really make sense for NZ to join this organisation designed to counter and contain China?

No one doubts that NZ joining Aukus at any level and in any capacity would be a negative for NZ-China relations and possibly the free trade agreement NZ enjoys with China. The majority of nations on the western side of the Pacific Ocean do not want to choose between one or the other of the two major nations on the Pacific Rim but retain good relations with both.

Arguably China does not pose a threat to any of the current Aukus members. China’s growth and prosperity inevitably reduces the US dominance in the western Pacific in light of its manufacturing and trade advantage over all other countries including the USA. Does all this not suggest that it would be very unwise for NZ to join Aukus in any form but rather continue to maintain good relations with all?

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

China not the enemy

I am troubled by the headline on the article Fran O’Sullivan’s has written that next year our Prime Minister ‘’will likely set about creating the constituency for NZ to collaborate under pillar 2 of the Aukus arrangement’'.

Our world is awash with weapons. Already the United States has awesome firepower. Military expeditions by the US in Iraq and Afghanistan and Vietnam devastated cities and towns and villages. Tens of thousands of innocent civilians were killed.

NZ had a military involvement in Vietnam which deeply divided our country and won us few friends in Asia. So does it now make sense for NZ to join a military group which is hostile to China? China is not our enemy.

China is our largest trading partner. Here in NZ, while we now have time, we need to debate whether or not it makes sense for NZ to join a group of nations who are preparing bases which may be used to attack China. Most days in the news we see and hear about terrible things that are happening in war-torn countries.

If we remain silent we run the risk of turning our part of the world into a war zone which could turn NZ into a toxic wasteland that is empty and desolate with no sign of life or growth. Just barren land with no indication that people once lived here.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

Outcomes, not hours

Many people working from home will unconsciously push back if commanded to “get back to work”.

Humans are not machines built for several-hour shifts of consistent productivity. Energy, focus and creativity fluctuate throughout the day so the traditional office work week forces workers into an unnatural rhythm, one that prioritises presenteeism over actual output.

Working from home gives flexibility, allowing workers to work when they are most productive. The future of the workplace is evolving but there is probably one thing most would agree with and that is ultimately it isn’t about hours, or places, but outcomes.

James Gregory, Parnell.





A quick word

The article about job losses at the “underperforming and not financially viable” Kāinga organisation (Herald, Sept 26) notes chief executive Andrew McKenzie had resigned in July this year and received $365,000 “compensation for notice and redundancy”. No wonder the organisation is not financially viable. Just how your “resignation” can be deemed to be “redundancy” and get compensation for it is unknown.

Perry Harlen, Mount Maunganui.

If you employ staff then their morale plays a huge part in their ability and willingness to be productive. Two of the worst things you can do as a manager is tell them they have no job security and then say you do not trust them to do their job. These two actions by the Government should guarantee a drop in productivity by the public service.

Gil Laurenson, Eastern Beach.

It is clear to me why Darleen Tana is fighting so hard to retain her position in Parliament. The fact is that once she is ousted, she is very unlikely to get paid employment again. Who would take on someone with such a dubious concept of loyalty and alleged legal misdoings? Unless, that is, one of our political parties decide her profile would fit with theirs?

Nick Rowe, Greenlane.

Shane Jones’ reaction to Greenpeace’s protests that it makes him even more energised to push his legislation through in the face of opposition makes it sound like his position isn’t based on evidence and rational thought, but on emotion and ego. Nice foundation to be building our country’s future on.

Morgan L. Owens, Manurewa.

Now that the Government has banned gang patches, I’m very relieved. It will no longer be necessary for me to approach Hells Angels to inform them that their jacket insignia is ungrammatically missing an apostrophe.

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.

Surely our laws, and those who enforce them, can see through costumes.

Peter Dodd, Chatswood.

Teacher unions’ greatest fear is the thunderous sound of feet stampeding out of the failed public school system and into charter schools.

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

The Herald’s disturbing report on the cutting back of child poverty relief ably demonstrates that this Government’s constant bullying has cowed so-called “top officials” into telling ministers exactly what they want to hear. No wonder ministers are endlessly telling us that they are “seeking advice”.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

People or property? Which should be given priority? You wouldn’t think there could be any doubt. However, when you hear some of the tales of deliberate time-wasting, you realise the police have real reasons for hoping to minimise their interactions with people’s social problems. Good luck with striking an effective balance.

Jeanette Grant, Mt Eden.

Are the people fearful of raising speed limits on New Zealand’s safest roads and motorways the same group that told us we would all be killed when the ridiculous right-turn rules were rescinded?

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

The boss of ANZ disagrees with the PM, who believes wealth generated by not working should not be taxed while that from working and saving should be. No chance she might be elected to Parliament I suppose.

Dennis Horne, Howick.

Tax cuts + job cuts = national prosperity. This equation has not worked in any country, ever. But let us try the same thing again anyway and see if we get a different result.

CC McDowall, Rotorua.