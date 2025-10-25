Letters: Why would Chris Hipkins even contemplate associating himself with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori?

Bernard Walker, Mount Maunganui.

Debating chamber like wild fancy dress

Heather du Plessis-Allen picked an easy topic, arguing Te Pāti Māori’s antics and their relevance in Parliament.

Even my Māori friends wonder how and why TPM’s existence has taken such a nasty turn. Initially, you just brush TPM’s relevance off as a bit of a light-hearted joke, albeit on us, the taxpayers, but at the same time, they still consume plenty of taxpayers’ dollars with no apparent general benefits.

The same can be said for the Greens, whose relevance is befitting of circus hypocrisy, even going as far as discussing puberty blockers inside our Parliament. If this party is not insulting the very respect we should have instilled within, for any governmental representative, then what is?

Whilst our economy is struggling, here we have a bunch of dressed-down clowns treating our communal debating chambers like a wild fancy dress party. Come on kids, a bit of respect for all of us, as well as your own voters, could have us taking you seriously, somehow.

Luckily, the three main leading parties have some form of dress sense and the decency to table today’s pressing economic topics, so all is not lost. Also, there is a great sense of humour on tap in some corners of the coalition Government, with NZ First members in particular.

The sad reality is that many of us, innately, would love to be in tune with our Te Pāti Māori and Greens’ representatives, but both have made such a mockery of the institution, within the confines of our all-inclusive Parliamentary buildings, that one nowadays rather shies away from any positivity on their behalf.

René Blezer, Taupō.

MPs and property

All these MPs suddenly finding they do have investment properties. Perhaps when you have so much the odd property gets forgotten.

These would have perhaps been some of the MPs who voted with great urgency when entering Government for a major change in mortgage relief for landlords. This cost the country $2.9 billion, money that would go a long way towards improving our hospitals and the health services. Never should a vote have been taken by so many who have a vested interest in the outcome.

Vince West, Milford.

Haves and have nots

Whilst there has always been a large gap between the very rich and the very poor in Aotearoa, is it really necessary to highlight it?

The homeless in the CBD are there largely because of a complex range of health issues and the lack of opportunities. The very rich are there because of a range of issues including the opportunity, hard work, inheritance, cunning, taking risks and ripping others off. The camp one happens to fall into is largely a matter of good luck and good fortune and good management, but it should never ever be flaunted.

Please always remember that the higher up the ladder you are the further you have to fall.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Teacher pay rates

If anyone has examined the pay rate of teachers and nurses lately, they will soon realise that they are already extremely well paid compared to the private sector.

For example, the junior pay rate for nurses next year increases to $84k. Many of my friends and associates are receiving far less after working in the private sector for a lengthy period. Often public jobs come with relative permanence as well and retiring allowances and lifetime pensions. The fact these public workers can afford time off work to strike speaks volumes. It’s time the Government started comparing Government salaries with the private sector and reduced their public salaries where necessary.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.