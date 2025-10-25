Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Why would Chris Hipkins even contemplate associating himself with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori?

Letters
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Some of Labour leader Chris Hipkins' options for potential coalition partners don’t appear to be fit for government, one reader writes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some of Labour leader Chris Hipkins' options for potential coalition partners don’t appear to be fit for government, one reader writes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letter of the week

Surely Chris Hipkins must be envisaging dancing the dance of the desperate if he is planning to go into coalition with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori at the next election.

The Greens have a list of indiscretions amongst their MPs that demonstrates a party that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save