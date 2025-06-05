The dangers of social media

Among other things, Josef Goebbels – German Minster of Propaganda during World War II – said: “Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will”.

Today, that can apply as much to the manipulator, or influencer, as to the manipulated (influenced). That is the danger of social media. It is neither good nor bad in itself, but in how it is used. The problem is that it is addictive, and like anything addictive, it changes personalities. Unfortunately, our children do not have the experience to know that. Nor do many adults.

Even the influencers often do not know that; they are addicts too, reacting to the “like” and “follow” counts. Let’s call them mediaholics.

We need to protect our children, certainly, but we also need Mediaholics Anonymous. We need a place where you can say, “My name is ….. and I am a mediaholic."

Because - Goebbels again – “The moment one becomes aware of propaganda, it loses its effectiveness.” Old Joe would have loved Facebook.

Mike Diggins, Royal Oak.

Threat to the oceans

The United Nations is holding a conference in France this month in a desperate attempt to persuade countries to conserve and sustainably use our oceans. The world’s seas are being destroyed by reckless nations’ industrial fishing practices, especially bottom-trawling.

Our key delegate is Linda Faulkner, National Sciences Commissioner. How can she possibly hold her head up high, when her country has such a shameful reputation for desecrating its moana?

New Zealand is the only South Pacific country that allows bottom-trawling in its economic zone, wiping out all sea life.

We also have a Fisheries Minister whose campaign is partly funded by players in the fishing industry. Shane Jones’ tenet of raping and pillaging our oceans, at any cost, is disgracefully disingenuous. He blocks marine conservation to protect his political providers.

Faulkner may well come home with a stern rebuke from the UN, but it will be ignored by our short-sighted minister. He’ll keep fishing until our oceans are empty.

Edith Cullen, Auckland.

Small countries beware

In a speech in Singapore, the US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, warns against a war in China between the People’s Republic of China and Taiwan.

We have seen that the key criterium for being in the current US Government is loyalty to its leader. The leader has threatened to incorporate Canada into its fold and take over Greenland from Denmark. In addition, he has hit friend and foe with tariffs that, if implemented, will have devastating effects.

In his speech in Singapore, Hegseth encouraged Asian nations to increase their military spend and buy more weapons from America.

It looks obvious that the motive for this is American domination and hegemony, not for the benefit of its “allies” but for the benefit of America.

Allies, whether current or former, are wise to assess the ulterior motive that comes out of Washington nowadays.

Loud and clear, it is America first. Failure to consider their actions and words may impact peace and trade in a way detrimental to the global society. Small countries beware!

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Seymour’s privatisation push

David Seymour believes privatisation is a good thing. Let me refresh his memory.

The BNZ had to be bailed out... twice, and is now in foreign ownership. The railways had to be bought back, having been run into the ground by foreign private ownership. Air New Zealand had to be bought back, having been destroyed by incompetent private management. The CBD of our largest city was blacked out because of inadequate maintenance to boost returns for shareholders. Our electricity system is a mess and “competition” consists of consumers moving between escalators that only go up, never down.

Seymour is a typical neo-liberal ideologue who refuses to abandon his ideology in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

Rebel music

Chris Bishop needs to reflect and understand that music has always been a vehicle for political protest and social commentary. A few names spring to mind: Bob Marley, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Woody Guthrie and the band Peter, Paul and Mary, to name a few.

Bruce Fletcher, Remuera.