Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Why punish disabled children and their parents; NZ doesn’t need tax cuts; School lunches are a bargain

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Travers Brown, 43, has Down syndrome. His mother, Colleen Brown, says cutbacks to disability support have caused grief and bewilderment among carers.

Travers Brown, 43, has Down syndrome. His mother, Colleen Brown, says cutbacks to disability support have caused grief and bewilderment among carers.

Why punish disabled children?

I completely agree with Colleen Brown’s article (NZ Herald, March 25) regarding the support for disabled children and adults in our community.

Just as Colleen has battled to get the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand