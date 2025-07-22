Letters: Why don’t we have a Question Time for the public to press our politicians?

Concert radio

The RNZ Concert programme is an oasis in a desert of negative news in the world dominated by bigotry and prejudice. The interviews with musical guests performing often with the NZSO and other talented musicians such as the superb recently crowned New Zealand youth choir contact are a joy to hear – the interviewees are not verbose and egocentric but are appreciative, informed music lovers like myself.

Margaret Ward, New Zealand

Waikato medical school

The short course opening to graduates at the new Waikato medical school, concentrating on training for general practice and rural medicine, raises two questions. Will the new doctors have a different form of medical registration to those who undergo the longer training at Otago and Auckland Universities, thereby restricting their work to areas in which they are specialised? Secondly, will their qualification be recognised worldwide as a complete or limited medical training?

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Building costs

The cost of building construction throughout New Zealand – already in crisis – is worsening as more and more building projects fold almost on a daily basis. Has anyone noticed?

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Property buy-outs

It is understandable that the Government cannot continue to fully compensate home owners when properties are damaged and destroyed through natural events. However, when the authorities encourage and permit housing to be built on flood plains and unstable land, then they should be made responsible to fully compensate those affected by random natural events.

Insurance companies will not insure property that is deemed high risk, and no doubt banks will be reluctant to lend to buyers of dodgy housing. If we want to maintain confidence in the housing industry, support should be provided when common sense is not followed.

Kay Agar, Onehunga.

Homelessness

Homelessness is becoming a major problem worldwide and appears to be driven mainly by drug and alcohol addiction.

I watched an interesting news item from America that showed the extreme lengths they are going to in order to help their homeless. They provide financial support, meals, drug rehab programmes and shelter. In exchange, they require participants to participate in drug rehab and submit to regular drug tests. Unfortunately, people would rather live on the streets and use their welfare payments on drugs and alcohol.

Where do we go to from here? If they won’t help themselves, what can be done?

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Naked little man

I understand there have been a number of complaints about the nude skier in Lotto’s recent TV advertisement. However, the little man who advertises Pak’nSave has been cavorting naked across the screen for years without any complaint.

In today’s politically correct society, couldn’t that be interpreted as some form of discrimination?

David Trower, Auckland Central.