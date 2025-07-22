Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: Why don’t we have a Question Time for the public to press our politicians?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

"Why couldn't we have a weekly question time on TV1 with a live audience where attendants have the opportunity to put their concerns to invited ministers?" asks Geoff Radley from Titirangi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Why couldn't we have a weekly question time on TV1 with a live audience where attendants have the opportunity to put their concerns to invited ministers?" asks Geoff Radley from Titirangi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letters to the Editor

Question Time

Our MPs are not being transparent with us and they need to be made more accountable for the sluggish performance of our economy.

There are a number of urgent domestic issues that need solutions, such as a health service on its knees, expensive electricity, over-inflated house prices and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save