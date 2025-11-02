Advertisement
Letters: Who will be appointed as New Zealand Rugby CEO?

Could David Kirk be an executive chairman for New Zealand Rugby, a reader asks.

Rugby boss

With New Zealand Rugby offering a relatively low package for the CEO replacement, I wonder if David Kirk wants to act as executive chairman.

Many strong, capable leaders find it difficult to employ more talented senior executives and the $700,000 to $900,000 level indicates this.

A highly skilled,

