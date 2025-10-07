Sister cities can be a great way to encourage people-to-people understanding and co-operation.

Perhaps we should expand the concept to include the cities of poorer nations like Timor Leste. Little chance of “threat” there!

Maire Leadbeater, Mt Albert.

But first, are you experienced?

Does the Government realise under the current economic conditions just how difficult it is for young people to get a job?

Apart from the fact there is a dearth of vacancies, there is a mismatch between job requirements and their lack of experience. This means there is a serious situation where it is impossible to gain experience without actually first getting a job.

There need to be incentives for business to employ young people similar to what there has been in the past with apprenticeships.

Despite its rhetoric, the Government seems to think all young people are layabouts. Our youth need encouragement, not a smack behind the ear.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Govt to be commended

The Government’s efforts to encourage young people into employment rather than taking the easy option of going on the dole without genuine attempts to find work are commendable. At least there is a move to address the growing problem of youth unemployment.

It is easy for critics of this initiative to protest, yet few offer any tangible alternatives. Any new system will inevitably have flaws, and there will always be some who, despite genuine effort, struggle to find work. Those people should be identified and exempt from the harsher aspects of the scheme.

However, for those who prefer to stay home, play video games, and wander the streets with little intention of seeking employment, this should be a matter of parental responsibility rather than taxpayer burden.

While the $65,000 household income threshold may seem somewhat low, it does highlight a return to the idea that parents should take responsibility for their children’s support and development, rather than relying on government handouts.

As unpalatable as it may seem to some, the country simply cannot continue to fund those unwilling to help themselves when this money is so urgently needed for essential services that benefit everyone.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

True entertainment

It is always satisfying, with a touch of relief, to watch the All Blacks win. But wow, was the NRL Grand Final on Sunday night between the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm something else?

Nine blistering tries, non-stop action, and the depth of talent in this 17-team competition is huge. It is such an exciting, ladder-moving, comp to watch. Roll on season 2026.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

In-house services

As a downtown Auckland resident, I agree with Viv Beck of Heart of the City that street cleaning needs substantial improvement.

Street cleaning and rubbish collection in the city centre fall far short of meeting demand.

Currently, Australian service provider Ventia is paid more than $70 million a year by Auckland Council to maintain the parks and clean the streets. On both counts, they do a bare-bones service and in turn pay their investors a big dividend. The parent corporation is worth over $3 billion and last year posted a 12% increase in overall profits.

Why should a sizeable portion of council ratepayer funding go into the back pocket of an Australian corporation and its investors?

Surely it would be much better value for ratepayers to have the council provide its own in-house street cleaning and park maintenance, as it used to. Then all the funding can be spent on providing decent services.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

The right way to protest

Everyone in New Zealand has the right to protest against Government actions and in support of other causes.

However, nobody should protest outside an MP’s or anyone’s private home. This diminishes the cause the protesters are supporting and it is completely wrong.

There are ways to protest. Write letters, email, gather at Parliament and stand with banners.

Patricia Guptill, Wattle Downs.