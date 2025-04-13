A 2023 University of Auckland study stated “our study shows that solar power uptake has the potential to encourage the adoption of EVs by providing sustainable charging solutions”.

It’s unfortunate the editorial did not advocate for more clean energy through a government subsidy on solar panels, rather than a sensational, disingenuous attack on EVs.

Ian Findlay, Napier.

Further reading suggested

In response to Friday’s Herald article, “Not a silver bullet’: Study questions EV benefits”, I recommend reading the Guardian article from December 2023, “Do electric cars really produce fewer carbon emissions than petrol or diesel vehicles?”

The article shows that over the lifetime of an electric car, the carbon emissions are significantly lower than internal combustion cars despite fossil fuel-generated electricity used in construction.

To quote the conclusion: “The scientific consensus is overwhelming: on any realistic like-for-like comparison, a battery car will be cleaner than its petrol or diesel equivalent. Burning fossil fuels to make and drive electric cars will still cause emissions, but at a lower level than inefficient fossil fuel engines. That is true of today’s grid (in richer economies, at least) but in tomorrow’s grid, the benefits will grow as long as countries continue to shift away from coal and gas to generate electricity. Putting batteries in cars so far appears to be the only practical way to shift the tens of millions of light vehicles sold every year towards net zero emissions.”

Dave Brown, Auckland.

A job well done

Kudos to Chris Knox for a quick and accurate job of localising the international report on EVs.

He interviewed the New Zealand-resident co-authors as well as Kirsten Corson of Drive Electric – and was able to summarise the main findings of the research more accurately than the Associated Press wire story - and additionally put it into the New Zealand context.

In the print edition, Knox’s story had a more appropriate headline “Not a silver bullet: Study questions EV benefits”. In the online edition, I see three bullet points including: “New Zealand, with over 80% renewable electricity, is well-placed to take advantage of EVs to reduce emissions.”

Clark Thomborson, Titirangi.

Long-term public benefits

Thank you Simon Wilson for your excellent column (Love This City newsletter) on K Project exposing yet another example of our city leaders dumbing down a public benefit project in the face of a few private interests.

The multibillion-dollar underground City Rail Link should be the catalyst for exemplary urban design, especially in the immediate catchment of the stations where tens of thousands of pedestrians will be passing daily.

I agree with Wilson that it is depressing that our city leaders can so easily abandon good public design principles at the first threat of private opposition.

Of course, there are times when compromise is necessary, and litigation is not cheap, but this is a case where decision-makers should be recognising the long-term public benefit of a generational project. Instead, we now face the prospect of pedestrians emerging from an underground rail facility of international quality on to streets of such sterility and blandness that they will be happy to escape and not be inclined to return.

David Sanders, Torbay.

World leaders silent

The recent US tariffs have rightfully unleashed a barrage of criticism. However, we should be more concerned with other events around the world.

A year back on April 1, the World Central Kitchen with three vehicles was targeted by the Israeli Defence Forces and seven unarmed, international humanitarian workers were killed. Recently 15 unarmed medics were shot and killed – two snapshots of daily life for Palestinians. At least 400 such workers have met a similar fate. One can only pray that the hostages are still alive.

Besides United Nations Antonio Guterres, world leaders and foreign ministers, including our own, are silent on this.

Stephen Lincoln, Botany Downs.

What’s with the uniforms?

Since when has purple been the defining colour of Air New Zealand uniforms? I thought teal was the historical choice.

The new uniforms pictured at the weekend are so drab. Air NZ would have been better spending the thousands if not millions of dollars on improving customer service and lowering fares than this new dull image.

Katherine Swift, Kohimarama.

Could I get a Limo, too?

I am truly upset and dismayed at the shabby treatment that our poor Mayor Wayne Brown is receiving. No Limousine (Apr 8). I don’t get one either and thus I truly understand his frustration. When Wayne whines and gets his Limo, do you think that you could put in a word for me as well?

Kevin Menzies, Onehunga.