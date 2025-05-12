Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: We should educate teenagers instead of banning them from social media

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

There was a message for Brooke van Velden in Rod Emmerson's cartoon in the Herald on Sunday.

There was a message for Brooke van Velden in Rod Emmerson's cartoon in the Herald on Sunday.

Letters to the Editor

Social media ban not the solution

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently announced a National Party private member’s bill that would require social media companies to verify someone is aged 16 or older. Luxon said social media was not “always a safe place for young people”.

The Government’s proposal for such

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand