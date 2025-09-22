Ant Strahan is right, Jordie Barrett should be at fullback and players with less bash and crash and more skills are just waiting for a chance.

So Scott Robertson, how about coming up with a few new breakdancing moves for the upcoming match against the Aussies.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Key to victory

The economic bad news continues unabated and the second-quarter GDP decline of 0.9% should not have come as a surprise to anyone in touch with the real world.

Ongoing media reporting of factory closures, business failures and job losses have been widespread and part of the daily economic landscape for many months.

A disconnect between the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy and reality continues to be of great concern, given it controls one of the few levers, namely interest rates, that can provide stimulus to a struggling economy.

Bedevilled by over six years of Government borrowing coupled with poor-quality spending (including the Covid pandemic response and recovery) and the debilitating, ongoing interest costs are just part of the challenge.

Calling for the resignations of Luxon and Willis is a reaction, not a solution.

Any political party or parties that can articulate a sustainable economic vision of how to get New Zealand back on its feet deserves to romp to victory next year.

Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

Beamish’s brave effort

Geordie Beamish’s gold in the 3000 metre steeplechase at the 2025 World Athletics Championship last week was a triumph over adversity that should rank alongside the triumphs of past New Zealand greats of track athletics such as Jack Lovelock, Peter Snell, Murray Halberg and John Walker.

The medal had a back story of resilience, perseverance and courage. The road to glory was not easy, with multiple injuries leaving him unable to train consistently for the past year. Then there was the fall in the semifinals that should have left him losing rhythm and breathless, but he continued and qualified. He then proceeded to triumph over a world-class field that included Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning double Olympic and World Champion, reputably unbeatable.

The tactical nous Beamish showed was superb. Trailing by around 20m at the bell, he gradually made his way through the field, leaving enough at the end to storm past a disbelieving El Bakkali. Beamish showed a daring and self-belief that we can all learn from. He showed that no matter how daunting the setbacks, greatness is forged in adversity.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

The value of defence spending

I agree with those who feel spending vast sums on defence seems pointless in the current warring world environment.

There is no way we can defend ourselves from any attack without massive help from another country such as America, something that can no longer be relied on under Donald Trump’s America First policy.

Should war break out between America and China, the last thing we need is to be dragged into it.

We should follow Austria’s lead and declare our neutrality. As such, we would be of more use as an unbiased neutral peace negotiator between warring factions, thus giving China no reason to invade.

Even after spending untold billions on armaments, it would be “All over Rover” in five minutes if they did.

David F Little, Whangārei.

Grotesque displays

Given that women and children are suffering and starving in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere, the recent displays of grotesque ostentatiousness, including China’s military parade, the royal welcome and state banquet King Charles put on for Donald Trump and the TV programme New Zealand’s Best Homes, indicate that some of us have lost our moral compass. Is this the sort of appalling example we want to set for our grandchildren?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Sad sight

The Photo of the Day is a relatively new feature of the Herald and has had some amazing photographs in its short life.

My wife and I always used to visit the annual press photographers’ exhibition in the Smith & Caughey’s building but stopped after viewing some extremely distressing photographs one year.

Your photograph in Friday’s Herald of 1250 caged songbirds, while not as distressing, was a sad reflection of how human beings treat other creatures.

Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.