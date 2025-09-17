Letters: We should be investing in our home-grown arts scene

The Luxon Government will give $70 million to people who bring in massive overseas acts, while local artists struggle.

There are so many arts and cultural organisations that would benefit hugely from this sort of support. It seems that admiration for international pop stars takes priority over helping local groups.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon claims jobs generated by these events are going to boost our wellbeing in some way. I believe a thriving local arts scene could do that. We should invest in our own, instead of offering public money to attract billionaire performers who don’t need the money.

Vivien Fergusson, Mt Eden.

The cost of inaction

Australia has just released its National Climate Risk Assessment. It makes sobering reading.

It lays out many of the risks associated with exceeding 2C of warming.

It speaks of “cascading shocks” to the financial system, supply chain disruption, goods shortages, energy and communications systems failure, asset writedown and loan default.

Households and businesses could lose access to finance, and the value of investments and superannuation could fall.

Heatwaves are already reported to cause more deaths than any other extreme weather events, and rates would rise.

One and a half million people would face permanent relocation due to coastal flooding.

Australia would lose ecosystems and species, affecting people’s access to clean air, water and food. Infrastructure, primary industries and national security could all face substantial disruption.

Australia’s Climate Minister, Chris Bowen, said that no matter what other countries did, the “cost of inaction will always outweigh the cost of action”.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

State of play

We should all expect that a Palestinian state will be formally recognised by New Zealand when our Foreign Minister Winston Peters attends the United Nations leaders’ week in New York next week.

It is the only moral choice that our country can make. It will serve as a clear signal to the Palestinian people, especially the besieged, starved and bombarded people of Gaza, that other nations see their plight and acknowledge their rights under international law to self-determination and their own land.

It will also signal to Israel and its unquestioning defender, the United States, that New Zealand is a nation of principle and fairness, and will make international decisions based on our collective values rather than on historical allegiances or trade relationships.

It will also bring us into line with most of the world’s nations which have already recognised a Palestinian state. Australia has already confirmed its intention to recognise a Palestinian state - surely we can agree with our Anzac cousins on that international stance.

Prime Minister Luxon and Peters have both recently said that our declaration of our position on Palestine has to wait until Peters is at the UN. They insist that New Zealanders need to wait until then to discover where we stand. But does that argument really have any merit? What could possibly change in the next 10 days that would justify New Zealand losing courage and saying: “Not yet, not yet... but one day, maybe.”

Eardley Dijkstra, Pakuranga.

NZ’s priorities

When are we Kiwis going to wake up that protesting about Palestine is exactly what the Government wants because it distracts from the real issues facing our country that they are doing bugger all about?

What about not being able to afford the products grown in our own country, or electricity?

New Zealanders should start putting pressure on our Government and leave the rest of the world to deal with their problems.

H. Marshall, Whangārei.

Protesting priests

Regarding the article and photo of the six priests chaining themselves to Nicola Willis’ office over the Government failing to take a firm stance at this point over Israel’s war on Gaza, one has to wonder where those same priests were when Hamas slaughtered hundreds of Jews, which started this latest war.

Philson Sherriff, Marton.

Where’s the compassion?

What a sad situation Amanda and her mother find themselves in (Sept 16). Having to move from the Kāinga Ora house she has lived in for 10 years, which is also home for her 87-year-old mother who has low vision, would be extremely stressful.

Rules are rules, but surely Kāinga Ora could delay the sale of the house for one year as Amanda has asked. She says this would give her a chance to make good use of the $10,000 grant she was given last year from the Ministry of Social Development to start a new business.

This certainly seems a case where Kāinga Ora could show a little compassion.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.