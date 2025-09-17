Advertisement
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters: We should be investing in our home-grown arts scene

Letters
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will be attending the United Nations General Assembly next week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Entertainment over health and education

The Government gave the film industry a $577 million boost this year and has now announced $70m to boost events and tourism.

I wonder what the striking teachers and health professionals think of this. How much of the entertainment money will go to overseas promoters

